Chiefs Defeat Bills, 38-24, to Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl LV

By Derek Nester

Chiefs Defeat Bills, 38-24, to Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to punch their ticket...
Read more
K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on...
Read more
Oklahoma Upsets Kansas 75-68 Giving Jayhawks 3rd Consecutive Loss

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup...
Read more
Royals Announce Coaching Staff For 2021 Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals today announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2021 campaign. Changes to second-year manager Mike Matheny’s staff...
Read more
Mid-Season Tournaments Wrap Up With Championship Saturday Schedule Set

Derek Nester - 0
Hanover Wildcats come back to defeat upstart Troy, 56-51 in the boys Twin Valley League semifinal Friday at Onaga. Troy led nearly the entire...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to punch their ticket to a second-consecutive Super Bowl.

The Chiefs fell behind by two scores early but quickly overcame it with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and never looked back. In total, Kansas City outscored Buffalo, 38-15, following the first quarter of action.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the contest, passing Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan for the most scoring strikes (17) through seven career playoff games in NFL history.

It was a performance in line with what’s become expected from the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and despite a toe injury that Mahomes suffered in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory over Cleveland, the 25-year-old quarterback led Kansas City to a fifth-straight postseason victory.

It certainly didn’t look that way at first though, as Buffalo jumped out to a quick, nine-point advantage as the Bills tallied a field goal on their opening series before finding the end zone two possessions later. The latter score was set up when Chiefs’ return man Mecole Hardman mishandled a Buffalo punt and the Bills recovered it, leading to a 3-yard touchdown connection between Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dawson Knox just one snap later.

The Chiefs were sure to respond, however, marching 80 yards in 14 plays – including a short fourth-down conversion just outside the red zone – to get on the board when Mahomes found Hardman for a 3-yard score.

Kansas City then had the lead a series later, as tailback Darrel Williams – following a 50-yard run by Hardman a bit earlier – powered ahead for a 6-yard touchdown to complete the early comeback.

The Chiefs’ momentum continued into the Bills’ ensuing possession – forcing a quick punt – and Kansas City kept it rolling on offense, too, as Mahomes led a 9-play, 77-yard drive that tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire punctuated with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

That made it 21 unanswered points for Kansas City following the early nine-point deficit, and while Buffalo tallied three points just before halftime with a field goal, the Chiefs matched with a field goal of their own to begin the second half.

The Bills added another field goal a possession later, but that made it back-to-back drives in which Buffalo drove inside the Chiefs’ 10-yard line but came away with only a field goal to show for it.

Kansas City then made the Bills pay almost right away, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill turned a modest, 9-yard gain into a 71-yard pickup by weaving through defenders all the way inside Buffalo red zone, and just a few snaps later, the Chiefs were back in the end zone when Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown.

Chiefs’ cornerback Rashad Fenton intercepted Allen on the Bills’ next drive, leading to another Kelce touchdown – this time from five yards out – and while Buffalo strung together nine points late, it wasn’t enough to get back into it.

Hill led all receivers with 172 yards on nine grabs while Kelce hauled in 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Chiefs racked up four sacks and 10 quarterback hits while pressuring Allen 27 times, according to ESPN.

It all helped the Chiefs clinch a second-consecutive AFC title and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LV, where they’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an opportunity to become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back world championships.

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Read more
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

