44.9 F
Wichita
Saturday, January 23, 2021
type here...
College Sports

Oklahoma Upsets Kansas 75-68 Giving Jayhawks 3rd Consecutive Loss

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on...
Read more
College Sports

Oklahoma Upsets Kansas 75-68 Giving Jayhawks 3rd Consecutive Loss

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce Coaching Staff For 2021 Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals today announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2021 campaign. Changes to second-year manager Mike Matheny’s staff...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Mid-Season Tournaments Wrap Up With Championship Saturday Schedule Set

Derek Nester - 0
Hanover Wildcats come back to defeat upstart Troy, 56-51 in the boys Twin Valley League semifinal Friday at Onaga. Troy led nearly the entire...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/22/2021

Derek Nester - 0
BOYS BRACKET | GIRLS BRACKET BOYS SCORES - FRIDAY Axtell 50, Valley Heights 39 Doniphan West 47, Onaga 26 Hanover 56, Troy 51 Frankfort 51, Wetmore 41 BOYS SATURDAY SCHEDULE Hanover...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup played in the Lloyd Noble Center.

In a game featuring six ties and nine lead changes, Oklahoma took the lead with just under nine minutes remaining to be played and refused to give it up. The Jayhawks kept the game within seven points the entire second half, but were unable to draw even with the Sooners. Leading the way for the Jayhawks was senior Marcus Garrett with 21 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season and third of his career. Jalen Wilson (13 points) and Ochai Agbaji (10 points) were the other Jayhawks to score in double figures.

Kansas shot 46.3% (25-of-54) from the field and 36.4% (8-of-22) from beyond the arc for the gamewhile the Sooners shot 45.3% (24-of-53) from the field and 37.5% (9-of-24) from 3-point range. The difference came in the free throw department, as Oklahoma was 18-of-22 from the charity stripe while Kansas was 10-of-14 from the free throw line. The difference in attempts was due to Oklahoma being in the bonus with over 14 minutes left to be played in the second half.

Oklahoma outrebounded Kansas, 36-26, while grabbing four more offensive rebounds as well. Both teams had 11 turnovers, two blocks and six steals.

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon made Denton, Texas, proud at the start of the game as the former high school teammates both got off to hot starts. Harmon scored Oklahoma’s first eight points and finished with 22 points, while Wilson scored eight of Kansas’ first 11 points.

Kansas kept nipping at Oklahoma’s heels throughout the second half. With 8:20 left in the game Dajuan Harris Jr., was doubleteamed on the baseline. The freshman, rather than panicking, made a two-handed, over-the-shoulder pass to redshirt-senior Mitch Lightfoot, who slammed it home with authority to cut the lead to one. Later in the half Harris would drill a 3-pointer to cut OU’s lead to just four.

STAT OF THE GAME
12 – Marcus Garrett’s 12 defensive boards set a new season high in defensive rebounds for the Jayhawks. His 12 rebounds, coupled with his 21 points, was good for his second double-double of the season and third of his career.

MOMENT OF THE GAME
Jalen Wilson got Kansas off to a quick start off the opening tip, scoring a layup in the first three seconds of play. He followed that up with two 3-pointers, scoring eight of Kansas’ first 11 points.

UP NEXT
Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since January 9to take on TCU in Big 12 play on Thursday, January 28. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Previous articleRoyals Announce Coaching Staff For 2021 Season
Next articleK-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Read more
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on...
Read more
College Sports

Oklahoma Upsets Kansas 75-68 Giving Jayhawks 3rd Consecutive Loss

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce Coaching Staff For 2021 Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals today announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2021 campaign. Changes to second-year manager Mike Matheny’s staff...
Read more