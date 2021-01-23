44.9 F
College Sports

K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

By Derek Nester

College Sports

K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on...
College Sports

Oklahoma Upsets Kansas 75-68 Giving Jayhawks 3rd Consecutive Loss

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup...
Professional Sports

Royals Announce Coaching Staff For 2021 Season

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals today announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2021 campaign. Changes to second-year manager Mike Matheny’s staff...
KNDY Local Sports

Mid-Season Tournaments Wrap Up With Championship Saturday Schedule Set

Derek Nester - 0
Hanover Wildcats come back to defeat upstart Troy, 56-51 in the boys Twin Valley League semifinal Friday at Onaga. Troy led nearly the entire...
KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/22/2021

Derek Nester - 0
BOYS BRACKET | GIRLS BRACKET BOYS SCORES - FRIDAY Axtell 50, Valley Heights 39 Doniphan West 47, Onaga 26 Hanover 56, Troy 51 Frankfort 51, Wetmore 41 BOYS SATURDAY SCHEDULE Hanover...
Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12) led by as many as 18 in the opening half and took a 31-17 advantage to the halftime break. K-State (5-11, 1-7 Big 12) went just 7-for-18 from the field with 18 turnovers in the first half. The Mountaineers turned those giveaways into 14 points, and Miles McBride scored 12 points for West Virginia in the opening 20 minutes.

K-State pulled within eight in the early stages of the second half, but the Mountaineers answered with a quick 8-0 burst to take a 44-28 lead with 13:57 remaining. The visitors pulled away from there to hand K-State its sixth straight loss.

The Mountaineers finished with 26 points off of 28 K-State turnovers. The visitors had 13 steals on the day and totaled 17 assists on their 22 made field goals. McBride finished with 18, while both Jalen Bridges (12) and Taz Sherman (10) also reached double figures for West Virginia.

Mike McGuirl had 15 points to lead K-State. Selton Miguel was the only other player in double figures with 10.

K-State travels to Baylor on Wednesday night with tip scheduled for 8 P.M. in Waco.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
