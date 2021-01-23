K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12) led by as many as 18 in the opening half and took a 31-17 advantage to the halftime break. K-State (5-11, 1-7 Big 12) went just 7-for-18 from the field with 18 turnovers in the first half. The Mountaineers turned those giveaways into 14 points, and Miles McBride scored 12 points for West Virginia in the opening 20 minutes.

K-State pulled within eight in the early stages of the second half, but the Mountaineers answered with a quick 8-0 burst to take a 44-28 lead with 13:57 remaining. The visitors pulled away from there to hand K-State its sixth straight loss.

The Mountaineers finished with 26 points off of 28 K-State turnovers. The visitors had 13 steals on the day and totaled 17 assists on their 22 made field goals. McBride finished with 18, while both Jalen Bridges (12) and Taz Sherman (10) also reached double figures for West Virginia.

Mike McGuirl had 15 points to lead K-State. Selton Miguel was the only other player in double figures with 10.

K-State travels to Baylor on Wednesday night with tip scheduled for 8 P.M. in Waco.