Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/22/2021

BOYS BRACKET | GIRLS BRACKET

BOYS SCORES – FRIDAY

Axtell 50, Valley Heights 39

Doniphan West 47, Onaga 26

Hanover 56, Troy 51

Frankfort 51, Wetmore 41

BOYS SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde – 4 PM – Championship

Doniphan West vs. Frankfort – 1 PM – 5th Place

Onaga vs. Wetmore – 2:30 PM – 7th Place

Axtell vs. Blue Valley – 1 PM – Consolation

Valley Heights vs. Washington Co. – 2:30 PM – Consolation

GIRLS SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Frankfort vs. Hanover – 4 PM – Championship

Valley Heights vs. Doniphan West – 2:30 PM – 3rd Place

Wetmore vs. Clifton-Clyde – 1:00 PM – 5th Place

Centralia vs. Washington Co. – 4:00 PM – 7th Place

Linn vs. Troy – 2:30 PM – Consolation

Blue Valley vs. Onaga – 1:00 PM – Consolation