Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/22/2021

BOYS SCORES – FRIDAY
Axtell 50, Valley Heights 39
Doniphan West 47, Onaga 26
Hanover 56, Troy 51
Frankfort 51, Wetmore 41
BOYS SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Hanover vs. Clifton-Clyde – 4 PM – Championship
Doniphan West vs. Frankfort – 1 PM – 5th Place
Onaga vs. Wetmore – 2:30 PM – 7th Place
Axtell vs. Blue Valley – 1 PM – Consolation
Valley Heights vs. Washington Co. – 2:30 PM – Consolation
GIRLS SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Frankfort vs. Hanover – 4 PM – Championship
Valley Heights vs. Doniphan West – 2:30 PM – 3rd Place
Wetmore vs. Clifton-Clyde – 1:00 PM – 5th Place
Centralia vs. Washington Co. – 4:00 PM – 7th Place
Linn vs. Troy – 2:30 PM – Consolation
Blue Valley vs. Onaga – 1:00 PM – Consolation