Mid-Season Tournaments Wrap Up With Championship Saturday Schedule Set

Hanover Wildcats come back to defeat upstart Troy, 56-51 in the boys Twin Valley League semifinal Friday at Onaga. Troy led nearly the entire game, after they had advanced knocking off sixth seed Washington County Saturday, and third seed Frankfort in the quarterfinals Monday. The Trojans had a double-digit lead much of the ballgame, leading by 10 at the half. Jacob Jueneman provided a second half spark with 12 of his game high 21 points, including 7 of 9 free throws. Emmitt Jueneman scored 12, and Blake Hynek 11, as the Cats improve to 7-1, advancing to the championship versus top seed Clifton-Clyde Saturday afternoon at 4 from Onaga. The Eagles had a semifinal round bye, after Centralia left the tourney earlier in the week. Troy gets that bye Saturday in the consolation, for a third-place finish.

In a consolation game earlier, Axtell took Valley Heights 50-39, with the Eagles leading all the way, led by Isaac Detweiler with 20. George Volle and Owen Strathman add 10 each. While Valley Heights was led by Trenton Lecuyer with 12, and Cameron Beardsley 11 points. In the other boys play Doniphan West tripped Onaga 47-26, and Frankfort downed Wetmore 51-41.

Setting up Saturday play, with the girls in Frankfort. At 1 Blue Valley meets Onaga and Wetmore faces Clifton-Clyde, at 2:30 Linn takes on Troy while the 2:30 consolation has the top two seeds Valley Heights and Doniphan West meeting for third place, and then at 4, it’s Centralia versus Washington County, and in the title match, Frankfort will host Hanover at 4. Girls consolation and championship games Saturday live on KNDY FM 95.5, kndyradio.com, and mobile.

Boys in Onaga start with Axtell/Blue Valley and Doniphan West/Frankfort at 1, Valley Heights and Washington County at 2:30, then at 4 Onaga will host Wetmore, and in the boy’s championship Hanover meets Clifton-Clyde.

Marysville girls lost to Nemaha Central Friday night, 43-18. Lady bulldogs scattered just a half dozen field goals on the night, and Eva Peschels 6 points were high score for MHS. Marysville girls tip off Tuesday in the Hiawatha Invitational versus Highland Park at 4:30, then facing Atchison Thursday evening at 7:30, and playing Jackson Heights next Saturday at 10 a.m. Marysville boys face Atchison in the Thunder Classic consolation game Saturday afternoon at 4:30, with St. Mary’s Academy taking on Jackson Heights for 5th place, and Nemaha Central hosting St. Mary’s in the championship at 6.

College action Saturday, Kansas pregame 10:30, tip at 11 with Oklahoma, live on FM 95.5, and Kansas State plays West Virginia, pregame at 2, tip at 3 on AM 1570/FM 94.1.