KNDY Local Sports

Marysville Boys To Face Atchison Saturday For 3rd Place In Thunder Classic

By Derek Nester

KNDY Local Sports

2021 Hiawatha Invitational Girls Tournament Schedule Released

Derek Nester - 0
The 2021 Hiawatha Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament schedule is released. Marysville Lady Bulldog games will be broadcast live on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM...
KNDY Local Sports

Marysville Boys To Face Atchison Saturday For 3rd Place In Thunder Classic

Derek Nester - 0
The Marysville boys basketball team will face Atchison on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Seneca for 3rd place in the 2021 Thunder Classic. Marysville...
KNDY Local Sports

Competitive Basketball Games Mark Area Tournament Action Thursday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Top two seeds in the Twin Valley League girls basketball tournament fell Thursday night in the semifinals, as fourth seed Frankfort handed top seed...
KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/21/2021

Derek Nester - 0
BOYS BRACKET | GIRLS BRACKET GIRLS SCORES - 1/21 Frankfort 37, Valley Heights 34 Hanover 46, Doniphan West 45 Frankfort will face Hanover at 4 PM Saturday for...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC signs Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros and Brooks Thompson as Homegrown Players

Derek Nester - 0
(Jan. 20, 2021) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed 20-year-old midfielder Grayson Barber, 16-year-old forward Ozzie Cisneros and 18-year-old...
Derek Nester
The Marysville boys basketball team will face Atchison on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Seneca for 3rd place in the 2021 Thunder Classic. Marysville started the tournament Tuesday by defeating Jackson Heights 40-26, then fell to Nemaha Central Thursday 60-48.

The Marysville game will be broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY and our website as well as our mobile app.

Jackson Heights will face St. Mary’s Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday for 5th place, and St. Mary’s will face Nemaha Central for the Championship Saturday at 6 p.m.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Local Sports

