Marysville Boys To Face Atchison Saturday For 3rd Place In Thunder Classic

The Marysville boys basketball team will face Atchison on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Seneca for 3rd place in the 2021 Thunder Classic. Marysville started the tournament Tuesday by defeating Jackson Heights 40-26, then fell to Nemaha Central Thursday 60-48.

The Marysville game will be broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY and our website as well as our mobile app.

Jackson Heights will face St. Mary’s Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday for 5th place, and St. Mary’s will face Nemaha Central for the Championship Saturday at 6 p.m.