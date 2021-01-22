2021 Hiawatha Invitational Girls Tournament Schedule Released

The 2021 Hiawatha Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament schedule is released. Marysville Lady Bulldog games will be broadcast live on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY as well as our website and mobile app.
Tues 1/26:
4:30-Marysville v. Highland Park
6:00-Atchison v. St. Mary’s
7:30-Hiawatha v. Jackson Heights
Thurs. 1/28:
4:30-Jackson Heights v. St. Mary’s
6:00-Hiawatha v. Highland Park
7:30-Atchison v. Marysville
Sat. 1/30:
10:00-Marysville v. Jackson Heights
12:00-St. Mary’s v.. Highland Park
2:00-Hiawatha v. Atchison