Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/21/2021

GIRLS SCORES – 1/21

Frankfort 37, Valley Heights 34

Hanover 46, Doniphan West 45

Frankfort will face Hanover at 4 PM Saturday for the Championship.

Valley Heights will face Doniphan West at 2:30 PM Saturday for 3rd Place.

GIRLS CONSOLATION

Blue Valley 41, Axtell 31

Centralia vs. Washington County – Sat. 4 PM (7th Place)

Wetmore vs. Clifton-Clyde – Sat. 1 PM (5th Place)

Linn vs. Troy – Sat. 2:30 PM

Blue Valley vs. Onaga – Sat. 1 PM

BOYS SCHEDULE – 1/22

Hanover vs. Troy – Fri. 7:30 PM

Winner faces Clifton-Clyde Saturday at 4 PM for Championship

3rd Place game is cancelled.

BOYS CONSOLATION

Doniphan West vs. Onaga – Fri. 6 PM

Wetmore vs. Frankfort – Fri. 7:30 PM

Valley Heights vs. Axtell – Fri. 6 PM

Valley Heights vs. Washington Co. – Sat 2:30 PM

Axtell vs. Blue Valley – Sat. 1 PM

7th Place Game – Sat. 2:30 PM

5th Place Game – Sat. 1:00 PM