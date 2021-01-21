Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/21/2021

GIRLS SCORES – 1/21
Frankfort 37, Valley Heights 34
Hanover 46, Doniphan West 45
Frankfort will face Hanover at 4 PM Saturday for the Championship.
Valley Heights will face Doniphan West at 2:30 PM Saturday for 3rd Place.
GIRLS CONSOLATION
Blue Valley 41, Axtell 31
Centralia vs. Washington County – Sat. 4 PM (7th Place)
Wetmore vs. Clifton-Clyde – Sat. 1 PM (5th Place)
Linn vs. Troy – Sat. 2:30 PM
Blue Valley vs. Onaga – Sat. 1 PM
BOYS SCHEDULE – 1/22
Hanover vs. Troy – Fri. 7:30 PM
Winner faces Clifton-Clyde Saturday at 4 PM for Championship
3rd Place game is cancelled.
BOYS CONSOLATION
Doniphan West vs. Onaga – Fri. 6 PM
Wetmore vs. Frankfort – Fri. 7:30 PM
Valley Heights vs. Axtell – Fri. 6 PM
Valley Heights vs. Washington Co. – Sat 2:30 PM
Axtell vs. Blue Valley – Sat. 1 PM
7th Place Game – Sat. 2:30 PM
5th Place Game – Sat. 1:00 PM