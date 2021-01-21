Twin Valley League Boys Tournament Bracket Changed Due To COVID-19

BOYS BRACKET (UPDATED) | GIRLS BRACKET

ONAGA, KAN. – The 2021 edition of the Twin Valley League basketball tournament is underway this week at both Onaga High School for boy’s competition, and Frankfort High School for girl’s competition.

Due to COVID-19 protocols this week, two teams on the boys’ side have dropped out of the tournament. This has caused some changes to the schedule for Friday and Saturday.

The top seed Clifton-Clyde boys will advance to the TVL Championship game after Centralia was forced to drop out of the tournament. They will play the winner of the Hanover vs. Troy contest, scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Onaga. The championship game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the north gym at Onaga.

In the boy’s consolation, the Linn Bulldogs were forced to exit the tournament as well. Valley Heights will now face Axtell at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the south gym.

Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY will have live play-by-play coverage from the tournament with the following schedule.

THURSDAY:

6p – Valley Heights Girls vs. Frankfort

7:30p – Hanover Girls vs. Doniphan West

FRIDAY:

6p – Valley Heights Boys vs. Axtell

7:30p – Hanover Boys vs. Troy