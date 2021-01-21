53.4 F
Wichita
Thursday, January 21, 2021
type here...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC signs Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros and Brooks Thompson as Homegrown Players

Sporting has 10 Academy products on its roster entering the 2021 season

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting KC signs Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros and Brooks Thompson as Homegrown Players

Derek Nester - 0
(Jan. 20, 2021) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed 20-year-old midfielder Grayson Barber, 16-year-old forward Ozzie Cisneros and 18-year-old...
Read more
College Sports

Big 12 Announces Kansas Men’s Basketball Schedule Changes

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference has announced two date changes for Kansas men’s basketball. The TCU at Kansas game...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Boys Tournament Bracket Changed Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
BOYS BRACKET (UPDATED) | GIRLS BRACKET ONAGA, KAN. - The 2021 edition of the Twin Valley League basketball tournament is underway this week at both...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Sign RHP Wade Davis To A Minor League Deal

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (January 20, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Wade Davis to a minor...
Read more
College Sports

Turnovers Costly in 76-50 K-State Loss at Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(Jan. 20, 2021) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed 20-year-old midfielder Grayson Barber, 16-year-old forward Ozzie Cisneros and 18-year-old goalkeeper Brooks Thompson as Homegrown Players. All three players have signed multi-year MLS contracts with options.

With the additions of Barber, Cisneros and Thompson, 10 of the 26 players on Sporting Kansas City’s current MLS roster have developed in the club’s academy. The squad’s average age entering the 2021 season is exactly 25 years old.

“I’m delighted to sign for Sporting KC,” Barber said. “It’s really a dream come true to be back in Kansas City after developing in the Academy. I have always dreamed of playing for this club and getting this opportunity is a great feeling.”

“I’m extremely happy to sign a contract with the first team at Sporting KC,” Cisneros said. “This been a dream of mine ever since I first joined the Academy and I’m ready to work my hardest for the club.”

“I’m extremely happy to sign my first MLS contract and join the first team,” Thompson said. “I look forward to what the year has to offer and can’t wait to get to work.”

Barber, a member of the Sporting KC Academy from 2015-2017, enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Clemson University from 2018-2020. The playmaker amassed 13 goals and 18 assists in 49 appearances across three seasons, leading Clemson to the 2019 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals and the 2020 ACC Championship.

Born and raised in central South Carolina, Barber recorded a goal and two assists during his freshman campaign at Clemson before breaking out as a sophomore in 2019. He tallied 10 goals and nine assists en route to All-ACC Second Team honors as the Tigers posted an 18-2-2 record and finished one game short of the Men’s College Cup.

As a junior last fall, Barber and Clemson were crowned winners of the ACC Championship with wins over Virginia Tech, Virginia and Wake Forest. Barber bagged two goals and led the nation with seven assists, helping Clemson to a No. 1 ranking in the final United Soccer Coaches poll of the season. He saved his best performances for the end of the year, setting an ACC Championship record with four assists in the tournament.

Before arriving at Clemson, Barber starred for the Sporting KC Academy and was named to the United Soccer Coaches Youth Boys All-America Team at the end of 2017. He moved from South Carolina to Kansas City to begin his Academy journey in 2015 and made nearly 60 appearances in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy over the next three seasons. He also featured for the United States at the youth international level, training with the U-17s in 2016 and joining the U.S. U-17 Residency Program the following spring in Bradenton, Florida.

Cisneros, who has competed for Sporting at the U-13 through U-19 levels over the last five years, becomes the fourth-youngest signing in Sporting history at age 16. The versatile forward is one of the brightest American prospects in his age group and represented the U.S. U-15 Boys’ National Team throughout 2018 and 2019. He notably starred at the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Championship in Bradenton, scoring both goals in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Costa Rica, and also found the back of the net at the 2019 Torneo delle Nazioni in Italy.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Cisneros joined the Sporting KC Academy as a 12-year-old in 2016. That summer, he led Sporting to a fourth-place finish at the Concacaf U-13 Champions League in Mexico City. Cisneros went on to play almost 70 matches for Sporting in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, scoring 15 goals and climbing to the U-19 ranks by the time he was 15. He helped the U-17s reach the 2019 Development Academy Playoffs and split time between the U-17s and U-19s during the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Following a six-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cisneros and the Sporting KC Academy returned to competitive action last September in MLS Next, a newly launched youth platform featuring elite academy clubs from across the country. Cisneros struck twice during the abbreviated fall season-once for the U-17s and once for the U-19s. He was also featured extensively in “The Academy,” a five-part documentary series from Audi and Bleacher Report that highlighted youth development within the Sporting KC Academy system.

Thompson, who will return from injury this summer to continue playing, has two seasons of professional experience with Sporting Kansas City II in the USL Championship. He led Sporting KC II goalkeepers during the shortened 2020 campaign with 26 saves and a 1.17 goals against average in six matches.

The 6-foot-3 Thompson exploded for a career-high nine saves in his 2020 debut on July 18 at Indy Eleven, including one that placed second in USL Championship Fans’ Choice Save of the Year voting. He earned his first professional clean sheet two weeks later against the same team, saving four shots in a 1-0 win to land USL Championship Team of the Week honors. Thompson collected his second victory of the season by making another four saves in a 2-1 result at FC Tulsa on Aug. 29.

Thompson, who grew up in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, joined the Sporting KC Academy in the summer of 2018 following a two-year stint with the IMG Academy in Florida. He played a leading role for the U-19s during the 2018-19 Development Academy campaign, posting a 7-2-3 record with four clean sheets while also featuring in the Generation adidas Cup.

After logging two preseason appearances for the Sporting KC first team in early 2019, Thompson made his jump to the USL Championship in March of that year. At 16, he became the youngest professional signing in Sporting KC II history and claimed victory in his pro debut against Hartford Athletic on July 17, 2019, at Children’s Mercy Park.

Barber, Cisneros and Thompson join Gianluca Busio, Cam Duke, Tyler Freeman, Wilson Harris, Felipe Hernandez, Jaylin Lindsey and Daniel Salloi as Academy products on Sporting’s roster. For a full list of Sporting’s offseason roster moves ahead of the 2021 MLS campaign, visit SportingKC.com/tracker.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) signs midfielder Grayson Barber, forward Ozzie Cisneros and goalkeeper Brooks Thompson as Homegrown Players.

Previous articleCloud County Comm. College Visitors Can Win Free Books
Next articleKBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Read more
Agriculture News

State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC signs Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros and Brooks Thompson as Homegrown Players

Derek Nester - 0
(Jan. 20, 2021) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed 20-year-old midfielder Grayson Barber, 16-year-old forward Ozzie Cisneros and 18-year-old...
Read more