Competitive Basketball Games Mark Area Tournament Action Thursday

Top two seeds in the Twin Valley League girls basketball tournament fell Thursday night in the semifinals, as fourth seed Frankfort handed top seed Valley Heights their first loss of the season, a 37-34 decision that went down to the end, with the Wildcats outscoring the Mustangs 9-5 in the final quarter. A defensive battle, Frankfort had a 5-point halftime lead, but Valley Heights was up 1 going to the fourth. Wildcats led by Mariah Broxterman with 13, Mustangs paced by Mandy Vermetten and Emma Yungeberg with 10 each. Frankfort 37, Valley Heights 34, as the fourth seed Wildcats advance to the title game Saturday with an 8-2 mark, Valley Heights in the consolation at 6-1.

In the nightcap, third seed Hanover Lady Wildcats mounted a fourth quarter comeback to edge second seed Doniphan West 46-45, with the Cats outscoring the Mustangs 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Hanover two dozen second half free throws. Hanover led by Ceegan Atkins 15 points, Allison Jueneman fouls out with 12, and Massey Holle adds 10, while West was led by Sadie Leach fouling out late with 13. Cats win by one, improving to 7-1 on the season, as Doniphan West falls to 8-2. Hanover meets Frankfort in a rematch of last year’s championship this Saturday at 4 in Frankfort, as Valley Heights and Doniphan West battle for the consolation at 2:30.

Back of the bracket, earlier Thursday Blue Valley held off Axtell 41-31, Wetmore outlasted Centralia 44-41, and Washington County fell to Clifton-Clyde 40-39.

Boys resume play Friday at Onaga, with a couple of schedule modifications. At 6, Valley Heights plays Axtell and Onaga will host Doniphan West. At 7:30, Frankfort tips off with Wetmore, and Hanover meets Troy. KNDY-FM 95.5 live coverage of Valley Heights/Axtell, and Hanover/Troy back to back, on the air at 6 on FM 95.5, kndyradio.com, and our free mobile app.

Marysville boys fell to Nemaha Central in the second round of the Thunder Classic at Seneca Thursday, 60-48. MHS girls host Nemaha Central Friday evening, and the MHS boys now 6-3 play again Saturday at Seneca.