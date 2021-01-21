53.4 F
College Sports

Big 12 Announces Kansas Men’s Basketball Schedule Changes

By Derek Nester
Allen Fieldhouse - Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference has announced two date changes for Kansas men’s basketball. The TCU at Kansas game has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip time for the contest will be 7 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The TCU at KU game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Additionally, the Iowa State at Kansas contest will be Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The original date of the ISU at KU game was Jan. 16 but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in the Iowa State program.

Tickets for both the TCU at Kansas and the Iowa State at KU games are available at KUAthletics.com.

