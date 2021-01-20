46.5 F
Royals Sign RHP Wade Davis To A Minor League Deal

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 20, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Wade Davis to a minor...
Turnovers Costly in 76-50 K-State Loss at Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure...
Read more
Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – 1/18/2021

Bruce Dierking - 0
TVL Quarter Finals Monday UPDATED BOYS BRACKET | UPDATED GIRLS BRACKET Girls 1) Valley Heights 47 9) Centralia 43 2) Doniphan West 48 7) Clifton Clyde 34 3) Hanover 46...
Read more
Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 69-77

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics WACO, Texas – No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and...
Read more
KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 1/17/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Tuesday, January 19th 6 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com 6:30 p.m. Osborne at Beloit Boys Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel Thursday, January...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 20, 2021) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Wade Davis to a minor league contract.

A three-time All-Star, Davis, 35, has pitched the last three years with the Colorado Rockies, making five appearances during the 2020 campaign. He led the National League in saves (43) and games finished (63) in 2018, while he recorded 15 saves in 50 appearances in his last full season with the Rockies in 2019.

The right-hander pitched for the Chicago Cubs in 2017, going 4-2 with 32 saves and a 2.30 ERA (15 ER in 58.2 IP) in 59 appearances, earning his third-straight All-Star selection. He was with the Royals for four seasons (2013-16), being named an All-Star twice (2015-16), the MLB.com Setup Man of the Year in 2014 and the MLB Esurance “Top Postseason Performer” in 2015, recording the World Series-clinching strikeout in the 12th inning of Game 5.

Davis has pitched in six different postseasons, going 4-0 with eight saves and a 1.80 ERA (8 ER in 40.0 IP), with 57 strikeouts (12.83 K/9) combined. That includes three victories and four saves with Kansas City during the 2014 and 2015 postseasons, while pitching to a 0.36 ERA (1 ER in 25.0 IP).

After being acquired by Kansas City from Tampa Bay on Dec. 9, 2012, Davis made 24 starts with in 2013, before moving full-time to the bullpen in 2014. Since becoming a full-time reliever, he’s gone 27-19 with 139 saves in 157 opportunities (88.5 percent) and a 3.05 ERA (120 ER in 353.2 IP). His save total in that span (2014-20) ranks 11th in the Majors, while he’s one of just 15 pitchers to collect 125 or more saves during that time.

A native of Lake Wales, Fla., Davis and his wife, Katelyn, have a daughter, Sully and a son, Ty.

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture's food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
Read more
KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Read more
Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
Read more

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

