29.3 F
Wichita
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
type here...
College Sports

Turnovers Costly in 76-50 K-State Loss at Oklahoma

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Turnovers Costly in 76-50 K-State Loss at Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – 1/18/2021

Bruce Dierking - 0
TVL Quarter Finals Monday UPDATED BOYS BRACKET | UPDATED GIRLS BRACKET Girls 1) Valley Heights 47 9) Centralia 43 2) Doniphan West 48 7) Clifton Clyde 34 3) Hanover 46...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 69-77

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics WACO, Texas – No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and...
Read more
KDNS Local News

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 1/17/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Tuesday, January 19th 6 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com 6:30 p.m. Osborne at Beloit Boys Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel Thursday, January...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Browns, 22-17, to Advance to AFC Championship Game

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, 22-17, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to advance...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure a 76-50 win over K-State on Tuesday evening. The Sooners moved to 8-4 (4-3 Big 12) with the victory. K-State slipped to 5-10 (1-6 Big 12).

The teams traded runs in the first half. The Sooners led by seven in the early stages of the game, but K-State answered and held Oklahoma scoreless for five minutes to take a lead of their own. A dunk by Davion Bradford gave K-State a five point advantage (22-17) with six minutes remaining.

The hosts closed the half with a 15-2 run, however, to take a 32-24 advantage to the break. Alondes Williams closed the half with a transition dunk to finish off the OU run, and the momentum carried with the Sooners to the second half.

Oklahoma pushed their lead to 40-26 with a quick 8-0 burst in the opening minutes of the second half. The Sooners took control from there and continued to build their lead down the stretch. The Sooners handed out 19 assists on the night and took care of business defensively with seven blocked shots and 13 steals. OU finished with 20 points off of the Wildcat turnovers.

De’Vion Harmon led three Oklahoma players in double figures with 16 points. Williams added 13, and Kur Kuath added 12 points and five blocks for the Sooners. Elijah Harkless added 13 rebounds and six assists, while Austin Reaves handed out seven assists for OU.

DaJuan Gordon had a team-high 13 points to go with six rebounds for K-State. Selton Miguel was the only other player in double figures with 11. Antonio Gordon had 11 rebounds, and Kaosi Ezeagu had seven points and three boards in his return to the K-State lineup.

The Cats return home to host West Virginia on Saturday at 3 P.M.

Previous articleNebraska COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Read more
Agriculture News

Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Turnovers Costly in 76-50 K-State Loss at Oklahoma

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma forced 20 turnovers and used multiple big runs to secure...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Derek Nester - 0
Lincoln, Neb. – More than 29,500 vaccine doses were administered in the last seven days in Nebraska. As of Sunday, 106,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Read more