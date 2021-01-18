35.6 F
College Sports

Kansas Falls to No. 2 Baylor, 69-77

By Derek Nester

Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – 1/18/2021

Bruce Dierking - 0
TVL Quarter Finals Monday UPDATED BOYS BRACKET | UPDATED GIRLS BRACKET Girls 1) Valley Heights 47 9) Centralia 43 2) Doniphan West 48 7) Clifton Clyde 34 3) Hanover 46...
KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 1/17/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Tuesday, January 19th 6 p.m. Rock Hills at Lincoln KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com 6:30 p.m. Osborne at Beloit Boys Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel Thursday, January...
Chiefs Defeat Browns, 22-17, to Advance to AFC Championship Game

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns, 22-17, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to advance...
K-State Falls at No. 4 Texas, 82-67

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Austin, Texas – Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead four players in double...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

WACO, Texas – No. 9 Kansas fell behind to No. 2 Baylor early and wasn’t able to overcome the deficit as the Jayhawks fell to the Bears, 69-77, inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas on Monday.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12) was led by two players in double-figures including 17 points from sophomore guard Christian Braun and 16 points from junior guard Ochai Agbaji. It was Braun’s 10th-career game in double-figures including his fifth this season.

Baylor (13-0, 6-0) was led by a game-high 30 points from junior guard Jared Butler. The Bears shot 54% (28-of-52) from the field, while out-rebounding the Jayhawks, 29-23.

The Bears jumped out to an early advantage behind opportune offense, as the Bears shot 55% (16-of-29) from the field in the first half, including 17 first half points from Butler. Butler led the Bears to a 41-28 advantage at the break.

Kansas was able to draw to within five points in the second half at 51-56 with 10 minutes remaining, before Baylor was able to close out the game in the final stretch.

Kansas finished shooting 48% (25-of-52) from the floor and 53% (10-of-19) from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its Big 12 road swing at Oklahoma on Saturday, Jan. 23. Tip off from the Lloyd Noble Center is at 11 a.m., CT and the game will be televised on CBS.

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
KDA Announces 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking respondent feedback for the 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey to collect information on native tallgrass...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
