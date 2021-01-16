Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – 1/16/2020

Girls
Centralia 41, Linn 37
Clifton Clyde 52, Onaga 42
Frankfort 62, Axtell 16
Washington County 46, Troy 32
Wetmore 61, Blue Valley 32
Boys
Centralia 46, Linn 30
Doniphan West 47, Valley Heights 46
Onaga 34, Axtell 29
Troy 53, Washington County 39
Wetmore 52, Blue Valley 35
Monday
Girls @ Frankfort
6:00 4) Frankfort vs 5) Wetmore
6:00 2) Doniphan West vs 7) Clifton Clyde
7:30 1) Valley Heights vs 9) Centralia
7:30 3) Hanover vs 6) Washington County
Boys @ Onaga
6:00 4) Centralia vs 12) Onaga
6:00 2) Hanover vs 7) Wetmore
7:30 1) Clifton Clyde vs 8) Doniphan West
7:30 3) Frankfort vs 11) Troy
Tuesday
Girls @ Frankfort
6:00 Linn vs Troy
7:30 Axtell vs Blue Valley
Boys @ Onaga
6:00 Valley Heights vs Linn
7:30 Washington County vs Blue Valley
Thursday Girls Semi Finals, Friday Boys Semi Finals, Saturday Finals.