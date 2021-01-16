K-State Falls at No. 4 Texas, 82-67

31.2 F
College Sports

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Scoreboard – 1/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
Girls Centralia 41, Linn 37 Clifton Clyde 52, Onaga 42 Frankfort 62, Axtell 16 Washington County 46, Troy 32 Wetmore 61, Blue Valley 32 Boys Centralia 46, Linn 30 Doniphan West 47,...
Read more
College Sports

Iowa State at Kansas Men's Basketball Game Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In accordance with Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines, the Iowa State at Kansas game scheduled for Saturday,...
Read more
College Sports

K-State to Open 2021 Football Season in Allstate Kickoff Classic

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State will kick off the 2021 season on September 4 against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

MUDECAS Tournament Reaches Semifinal Round in Beatrice

Derek Nester - 0
Semifinals tip off Thursday and Friday in the Mudecas basketball tournament at Beatrice. The Southern girls are in the winners' bracket facing Pawnee City at...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Austin, Texas – Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures, and Texas picked up an 82-67 win over K-State on Saturday evening in Austin. Texas bounced back from their first conference loss to improve to 11-2 (5-1 Big 12). K-State dropped to 5-9 (1-5 Big 12) with its fourth straight loss.

Texas took control of the game with a 15-0 run over a four minute stretch in the first half. The run gave the hosts a 27-12 lead. The Cats went over seven minutes without scoring, and the Longhorns took advantage. Texas led 44-24 at the half. The Longhorns went 16-for-28 from the floor. Jones and Courtney Ramey combined for 25 points in the opening 20 minutes.

K-State went 16-of-28 from the floor in the second half. Davion Bradford had a team-high 14 points. Rudi Williams added 12, while Mike McGuirl and DaJuan Gordon each had 11 for K-State.

Kamika Hepa (15), Ramey (14) and Jericho Sims (14) joined Jones in double figures for Texas.

K-State returns to action on January 19th with a game at Oklahoma at 5:30 P.M.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces FY 2022 Kansas Budget to Protect Fiscal Foundation and Kickstart Economic Recovery

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her third budget recommendation. The fiscally responsible budget protects and invests in core services – like education, infrastructure, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Seeks Person of Interest In Death Investigation

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are searching for a person of interest in a...
Read more
Agriculture News

Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Announces 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking respondent feedback for the 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey to collect information on native tallgrass...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

