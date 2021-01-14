TVL & Thunder Classic Tournaments Set To Begin Next Week

Twin Valley League basketball tournament pairings were released for play beginning Saturday, with girls’ action at Frankfort and boys at Onaga.

In the girl’s division, top seeds Valley Heights, Doniphan West, and Hanover receive first round byes, with 4th seed Frankfort facing 13th seed Axtell and 8th seed Linn facing 9th seed Centralia Saturday at 10 a.m. At 11:30, 5th seed Wetmore takes on number 12 Blue Valley, and 6th seed Washington County faces number 11 Troy. Saturday at 1, 7th seed Clifton-Clyde meets number 10 Onaga.

In the boy’s division, top seeds Clifton-Clyde, Hanover, and Frankfort receive first round byes, with 4th seed Centralia taking on number 13 Linn and 5th seed Axtell facing number 12 Onaga Saturday at 10 a.m. At 11:30, 5th seed Axtell tips off with number 12 Onaga, and 6th seed Washington County meets number 12 Troy. Saturday at 1, 7th seed Wetmore meets number 10 Blue Valley.

Marysville High School boys’ team at 4-1 is the number 3 seed in the Thunder Classic at Seneca, with 6-1 St. Mary’s top seed, and host Nemaha Central 5-1 second seed. Atchison 4-3, St. Mary’s Academy 2-5, Jackson Heights 2-3, and Hiawatha 1-5 round out the 7-team field. Marysville tips off versus Jackson Heights Tuesday evening at 7, and will face Nemaha Central Thursday evening at 7, with the finals to follow on Saturday. Marysville games will be broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY.