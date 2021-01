Semifinals tip off Thursday and Friday in the Mudecas basketball tournament at Beatrice.

The Southern girls are in the winners’ bracket facing Pawnee City at Beatrice Middle School Thursday at 5:30, and the Diller-Odell boys take on Tri-County Thursday at 8 p.m. at the auditorium.

On Friday on the back of the bracket, the Southern boys face Sacred Heart at 6:30 at Beatrice Middle School, and the Diller-Odell girls meet Meridian at 8:30 at Beatrice Middle School.