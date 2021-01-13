Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 1/11/2021

The Marysville City Council meeting Monday voted to extend the city mask mandate, through April 1st. This is an extension of the current mandate, which allows local enforcement. The decision followed a lengthy discussion and was passed 7-1 with Keith Beikman voting no. Council will review the ordinance at the second meeting in March.

A condemnation hearing was approved for a property at 1205 Calhoun, owned by Walter Milnarek. The house is not occupied, and a number of health and safety issues were cited, with the structure in disrepair, and a significant collection of items both inside and scattered outside. The city has cleaned the property on three previous occasions over the past five years and has taken the matter to court. Past due property taxes, interest, and clean up assessments amount to well over $12,000. Unanimous approval was given to move forward with the hearing at the February 22nd meeting.

Bids were reviewed for purchase of a new mower, and the matter was tabled pending additional input from the Cemetery and Parks Committee. Low bid for a new 3/4-ton truck for the parks and cemetery was approved, for approximately $32,000 with a flatbed install, to replace a 1997 truck. $40,000 had been budgeted for the purchase this year. Approval was given for a new police vehicle, with a low bid of roughly $38,000, with $40,000 that had been budgeted for replacement of a 2015 SUV. Approval was also given for purchase of a new pickup for the city inspector, replacing one with a blown motor. Bid was just over $28,000, funded through municipal equipment reserve, which was below used vehicle alternates.

For the end of 2020 the general fund ending balance is $816,000, an increase of $214,000 from the end of 2019. That represented an increase of $109,000 from what was budgeted as carryover for 2021. Carryover in the water fund was $23,000 higher, while the sewer fund decreased by some $123,000. It was noted that costs for sewer lining replacement added to costs, and alternatives going forward to reduce costs would be considered. The sales tax fund was up over $300,000 compared to the end of 2019 and reflected a nearly $144,000 surplus as to the estimated carryover from the budget. Sales tax receipts for the year were just above 2019 totals, but well below 2018.

Approval was given for an additional $8,900 toward Geotech engineering work on the 11th and 12th road proposals. Some council members expressed concern that substantial money has been spent on surveys thus far, and a summary will be compiled. A motion to table the decision until that information is provided died for lack of a second, and approval was given on a 6-2 vote.

Appointments were approved with Brandon Wagner replacing Anthony Ring, who has resigned on the Library Board, and Mandy Cook was approved as Chair, and Maureen Christ Vice Chair of the City Convention and Tourism Board.

Consensus was to open future Marysville City Council meetings again to the public, with a mask required.