Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 1/11/2021

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

2021 Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament Brackets Released

Derek Nester - 0
The 2021 Twin Valley League Boys & Girls basketball tournament brackets have been released. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the boys and girls games will...
2021 Nemaha Central Thunder Classic Basketball Bracket Released

Derek Nester - 0
The 2021 Thunder Classic Basketball Tourney has been released. Marysville will play on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 and Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7:00...
Kansas Comeback Falls Short, 70-75, at Oklahoma State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy Kansas Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, No. 6 Kansas fell short to Oklahoma...
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Huskers.com Lincoln – The University of Nebraska men's basketball program has paused full team activities due to...
K-State Postpones Wednesday’s Game with Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The men's basketball game between Kansas State and Iowa State set...
Bruce Dierking

The Marysville City Council meeting Monday voted to extend the city mask mandate, through April 1st. This is an extension of the current mandate, which allows local enforcement. The decision followed a lengthy discussion and was passed 7-1 with Keith Beikman voting no. Council will review the ordinance at the second meeting in March.

A condemnation hearing was approved for a property at 1205 Calhoun, owned by Walter Milnarek. The house is not occupied, and a number of health and safety issues were cited, with the structure in disrepair, and a significant collection of items both inside and scattered outside. The city has cleaned the property on three previous occasions over the past five years and has taken the matter to court. Past due property taxes, interest, and clean up assessments amount to well over $12,000. Unanimous approval was given to move forward with the hearing at the February 22nd meeting.

Bids were reviewed for purchase of a new mower, and the matter was tabled pending additional input from the Cemetery and Parks Committee. Low bid for a new 3/4-ton truck for the parks and cemetery was approved, for approximately $32,000 with a flatbed install, to replace a 1997 truck. $40,000 had been budgeted for the purchase this year. Approval was given for a new police vehicle, with a low bid of roughly $38,000, with $40,000 that had been budgeted for replacement of a 2015 SUV. Approval was also given for purchase of a new pickup for the city inspector, replacing one with a blown motor. Bid was just over $28,000, funded through municipal equipment reserve, which was below used vehicle alternates.

For the end of 2020 the general fund ending balance is $816,000, an increase of $214,000 from the end of 2019. That represented an increase of $109,000 from what was budgeted as carryover for 2021. Carryover in the water fund was $23,000 higher, while the sewer fund decreased by some $123,000. It was noted that costs for sewer lining replacement added to costs, and alternatives going forward to reduce costs would be considered. The sales tax fund was up over $300,000 compared to the end of 2019 and reflected a nearly $144,000 surplus as to the estimated carryover from the budget. Sales tax receipts for the year were just above 2019 totals, but well below 2018.

Approval was given for an additional $8,900 toward Geotech engineering work on the 11th and 12th road proposals. Some council members expressed concern that substantial money has been spent on surveys thus far, and a summary will be compiled. A motion to table the decision until that information is provided died for lack of a second, and approval was given on a 6-2 vote.

Appointments were approved with Brandon Wagner replacing Anthony Ring, who has resigned on the Library Board, and Mandy Cook was approved as Chair, and Maureen Christ Vice Chair of the City Convention and Tourism Board.

Consensus was to open future Marysville City Council meetings again to the public, with a mask required.

Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas...
KDA Announces 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking respondent feedback for the 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey to collect information on native tallgrass...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Finalized Vaccine Distribution Order

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced her administration’s final COVID-19 distribution order for population groups in Kansas. The vaccine will be administered in five phases,...
Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and...
Sorghum Checkoff Names Norma Ritz Johnson as Executive Director

Derek Nester - 0
LUBBOCK, Texas (Jan. 4, 2021) – After an extensive nationwide search, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected Norma Ritz Johnson as the organization’s...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
