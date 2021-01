The 2021 Thunder Classic Basketball Tourney has been released. Marysville will play on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 and Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7:00 p.m. (pool play). They will play on Saturday, Jan. 23, time depending on what seed they come out of the pool. All Marysville games will be broadcast on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY and our website.

Reminder: only 2 parents per player are allowed to attend.