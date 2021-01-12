KDA Announces 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is seeking respondent feedback for the 2021 Bluestem Pasture Survey to collect information on native tallgrass pasture use and practices. The survey is administered through the K-State Land Use Survey Center and will be open through March 31, 2021.

The Bluestem Pasture Survey provides reliable, accurate information to Kansas ranchers and the agricultural community as a whole. The survey asks about native tallgrass pasture availability, leasing rates, and fencing rates, and should take less than 15 minutes to complete.

“The native tallgrass region of Kansas is a large, relatively intact grassland region including 14 counties which provides rich grazing opportunities for cattle producers. This biennial survey collects data that is used to provide a baseline comparison and can aid landowners and renters when entering into lease agreements,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “Underwriting this important survey tool is one way our agency works to provide useful data that supports the state’s agriculture industry.”

The 2021 Kansas Bluestem Pasture Survey is voluntary, anonymous and confidential. To complete the survey, please visit https://tinyurl.com/bluestem2021. If you are unable to complete the survey, but wish to participate, please contact Dr. Leah Tsoodle, Director, Land Use Survey Center, at LTsoodle@ksu.edu or Kerry Wefald, KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing, at 785-564-6758 to receive a written survey or to complete the survey over the telephone.

The Bluestem Pasture Survey is a collaborative effort between the Division of Agriculture Marketing at the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the K-State Land Use Survey Center within the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University.