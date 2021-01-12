Kansas Comeback Falls Short, 70-75, at Oklahoma State

Courtesy Kansas Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, No. 6 Kansas fell short to Oklahoma State in the final minutes, 75-70, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Kansas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12) was led by a season-high 24 points from Kansas junior David McCormack, while the Jayhawks had three players in double figures, including McCormack’s double-double of 24 points paired with 12 rebounds. Joining McCormack in double digits was junior Ochai Agbaji (14) and senior Marcus Garrett (12).

The Jayhawks fell behind early and was unable to gain leverage in the first half against Oklahoma State, as the Jayhawks trailed 35-46 at halftime, the largest deficit KU has faced at the break all season.

Kansas turned to McCormack down the stretch, as the KU forward registered his fourth-career double-double and his third this season. McCormack had the hot hand for the Jayhawks on Tuesday, shooting 10-of-18 from the field, while collecting a season-high 12 rebounds.