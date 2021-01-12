35.9 F
Agriculture News

Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

By Derek Nester

Kansas Comeback Falls Short, 70-75, at Oklahoma State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy Kansas Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, No. 6 Kansas fell short to Oklahoma...
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Huskers.com Lincoln – The University of Nebraska men's basketball program has paused full team activities due to...
K-State Postpones Wednesday’s Game with Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The men's basketball game between Kansas State and Iowa State set...
2021 8-Man All-Star Game Selections Announced

Dusty Deines - 0
The selections have been made for the 2021 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games.  These are just selections, as the official rosters will be released in...
Short-Handed K-State Falls to Oklahoma State, 70-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Oklahoma State rode the momentum of an 8-0 run to end the first half with a near flawless second-half...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website. The program allows for the licensing of producers to commercially grow or cultivate industrial hemp.

To be considered for a commercial license for the 2021 growing season, applicants must submit a commercial license application, including — along with all required documentation — applicable fees, fingerprint cards and waiver forms to KDA. Each individual applying for a license (not including employees, agents, volunteers, or landowners of a license) must submit to the required fingerprint-based state and national criminal history record check. The deadline to submit applications along with all required materials to KDA is Monday, March 15, 2021.

Previously, the production of industrial hemp in Kansas was only allowable through the Industrial Hemp Research Program, but the 2018 Farm Bill removed restrictions concerning the domestic production of industrial hemp. Kansas developed a plan to govern the new commercial program which was approved by USDA in April 2020 and followed the Kansas rule and regulation approval and adoption process, becoming effective on January 8, 2021.

The application forms and additional instruction — along with much more information about the new Commercial Industrial Hemp Program in Kansas — can be found at the KDA industrial hemp website: agriculture.ks.gov/IndustrialHemp. Please direct questions about the applications or the Commercial Industrial Hemp Program via email at KDA.industrialhemp@ks.gov or by calling KDA at 785-564-6700.

KDA is committed to serving Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses and providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. The opportunity to commercialize industrial hemp in Kansas offers potential for diversification for Kansas farmers looking for an alternative crop, or for new farming enterprises interested in cultivating industrial hemp.

