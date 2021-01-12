Commercial Industrial Hemp Program Applications Now Available

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Applications to obtain a license to participate in the new Kansas Commercial Industrial Hemp Program are now available on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website. The program allows for the licensing of producers to commercially grow or cultivate industrial hemp.

To be considered for a commercial license for the 2021 growing season, applicants must submit a commercial license application, including — along with all required documentation — applicable fees, fingerprint cards and waiver forms to KDA. Each individual applying for a license (not including employees, agents, volunteers, or landowners of a license) must submit to the required fingerprint-based state and national criminal history record check. The deadline to submit applications along with all required materials to KDA is Monday, March 15, 2021.

Previously, the production of industrial hemp in Kansas was only allowable through the Industrial Hemp Research Program, but the 2018 Farm Bill removed restrictions concerning the domestic production of industrial hemp. Kansas developed a plan to govern the new commercial program which was approved by USDA in April 2020 and followed the Kansas rule and regulation approval and adoption process, becoming effective on January 8, 2021.

The application forms and additional instruction — along with much more information about the new Commercial Industrial Hemp Program in Kansas — can be found at the KDA industrial hemp website: agriculture.ks.gov/IndustrialHemp. Please direct questions about the applications or the Commercial Industrial Hemp Program via email at KDA.industrialhemp@ks.gov or by calling KDA at 785-564-6700.

KDA is committed to serving Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses and providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. The opportunity to commercialize industrial hemp in Kansas offers potential for diversification for Kansas farmers looking for an alternative crop, or for new farming enterprises interested in cultivating industrial hemp.