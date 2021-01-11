36.3 F
K-State Postpones Wednesday’s Game with Iowa State

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The men’s basketball game between Kansas State and Iowa State set for Wednesday, January 13 has been postponed in accordance with the Big 12 Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

The postponement is in response to K-State being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the conference. K-State will work with the Big 12 and Iowa State to reschedule the game.

There has been no determination on any future K-State games at this time.

