K-State Postpones Wednesday’s Game with Iowa State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The men’s basketball game between Kansas State and Iowa State set for Wednesday, January 13 has been postponed in accordance with the Big 12 Conference’s game interruption guidelines.

The postponement is in response to K-State being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the conference. K-State will work with the Big 12 and Iowa State to reschedule the game.

There has been no determination on any future K-State games at this time.