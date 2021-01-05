K-State Falls at Texas Tech, 82-71

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Lubbock, Texas – K-State rallied in the second half, but solid free throw shooting helped Texas Tech to an 82-71 win on Tuesday night in Lubbock. The hosts improved to 9-3 (2-2 Big 12). K-State dropped to 5-7 (1-3 Big 12).

The teams traded runs in the opening half, as each team led by as many as seven. Texas Tech took a 36-31 lead to the break behind 11 first half points by Marcus Santos-Silva. The Cats countered with five makes from long range and 15 first half points by Nijel Pack. The freshman knocked down six of his seven shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Texas Tech pushed their lead to double digits in the opening minutes of the second half and led by as many as 17 with just under 12 minutes remaining. The Cats would get no closer than seven the rest of the way, as Texas Tech went 22-for-27 at the foul line in the second half to secure the win.

Pack finished with a season-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Selton Miguel tied his season best with 17. Mike McGuirl and Davion Bradford added 10 a piece. Miguel and McGuirl combined for 11 assists on the night. Bradford was a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor, but foul trouble limited his minutes.

Terrence Shannon, Jr. scored a game-high 22 points for Texas Tech. Mac McClung added 16, and Santos-Silva added 14.

The Red Raiders knocked down 30 of their 36 attempts at the foul line on the night. The hosts also had the advantage in second chance points (15-6) and bench points (28-10).

K-State returns home to host Oklahoma State on Saturday at 5 P.M.