Hilltop Lodge Experiences COVID Outbreak

Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community in Beloit is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Hilltop Lodge posted an update on Facebook on Sunday that has since been deleted, but in the update, they stated: “It has been a very busy last two days. Between Assisted Living and Nursing we have 37 new positive residents and 4 new staff positives. All positive resident families have been called. Our west hall and our north hall have been made into Covid Units. If you have a love(d) one on one of these halls and they were negative, we have had to temporarily move them to another hall. Just know we are doing everything we can to keep your loved ones safe. Thank you for your prayers we appreciate them all.” Again, that post was made on Sunday by Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community on Facebook but has since been removed.

The Mitchell County Health Department released their latest COVID update on Monday and acknowledged they are aware of the outbreak impacting a “local facility” in the community. The MCHD statement noted: “Please know that efforts are in place to mitigate continued spread of infection and keep our community members as safe as possible. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.”

MCHD also released their new active positive case count, which does include the newest Hilltop cases from the weekend. As of 10:46 on Monday morning, there were 60 active cases of COVID-19 in Mitchell County. KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake” will continue to follow this story.