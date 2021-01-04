Hilltop Lodge Experiences COVID Outbreak

By
Dusty Deines
-

Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community in Beloit is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.  Hilltop Lodge posted an update on Facebook on Sunday that has since been deleted, but in the update, they stated: “It has been a very busy last two days.  Between Assisted Living and Nursing we have 37 new positive residents and 4 new staff positives.  All positive resident families have been called.  Our west hall and our north hall have been made into Covid Units.  If you have a love(d) one on one of these halls and they were negative, we have had to temporarily move them to another hall.  Just know we are doing everything we can to keep your loved ones safe.  Thank you for your prayers we appreciate them all.”  Again, that post was made on Sunday by Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community on Facebook but has since been removed.

The Mitchell County Health Department released their latest COVID update on Monday and acknowledged they are aware of the outbreak impacting a “local facility” in the community.  The MCHD statement noted: “Please know that efforts are in place to mitigate continued spread of infection and keep our community members as safe as possible.  More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.”

MCHD also released their new active positive case count, which does include the newest Hilltop cases from the weekend.  As of 10:46 on Monday morning, there were 60 active cases of COVID-19 in Mitchell County.  KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake” will continue to follow this story.

Previous articleCloud Co. Comm. College To Offer CNA & CMA Courses
Next articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/28/2020
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.