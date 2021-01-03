47.6 F
Wichita
Monday, January 4, 2021
type here...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Manhattan, Kan. – K-State nearly climbed out of an 18-point deficit, but the rally but came up short in a 67-60...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers First Big 12 Loss No. 8 Texas, 84-59

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season to No. 8 Texas, 84-59, despite...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Pauses All Women’s Basketball Activities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all women's basketball...
Read more
College Sports

Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the regular season.

The Chiefs rested several of their regular starters with the top seed in the AFC playoff picture already locked up, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That meant backup signal caller Chad Henne earned the nod under center for Kansas City – marking his first start since 2014 – to go along with several young players receiving an extended look at live game action.

Many of them made the most of it, too, leading Kansas City to touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, but the Chargers built a multi-score lead late in the second quarter and didn’t look back.

Henne completed 23-of-32 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, finding the end zone through the air on Kansas City’s opening drive. The 35-year-old Henne found tailback Darwin Thompson for 37 yards on a quick third down pass to move the chains on the Chiefs’ third play from scrimmage, and just a few snaps later, Henne hit wide receiver Byron Pringle for a 3-yard score to put Kansas City in front.

Los Angeles responded with a touchdown drive of their own, as quarterback Justin Herbert found tight end Donald Parham for an 8-yard score, but Henne had the Chiefs back in front just a series later with a 12-play, 72-yard scoring drive that Thompson punctuated with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

The Chargers again tied things up on their next series, however, knotting the score up at 14 points apiece. Los Angeles then added a safety late in the second quarter to take a two-point lead when defensive end Isaac Rochell sacked Henne in the end zone, and following the ensuing free kick, the Chargers drove down the field and extended their advantage when Herbert plunged ahead for a 1-yard touchdown.

That made it a 10-point advantage heading into halftime, but the Chiefs managed to hold Los Angeles off the board to begin the second half when Alex Okafor and Tim Ward tallied back-to-back sacks to thwart the Chargers’ opening series.

For Ward, who made the first appearance of his career on Sunday, it was his first sack as a professional.

The Chiefs’ ensuing drive ended when a fourth-down attempt came up just inches short though, and the Chargers added to their advantage after taking over on offense when Herbert found wide receiver Mike Williams for a 48-yard score.

Los Angeles carried that 17-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs kept fighting. Following Williams’ score, Henne led Kansas City on a 9-play, 74-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard scoring strike to Thompson.

That made it two scores on the night for Thompson, marking the first multi-touchdown game of his young career. In fact, the former sixth-round pick had just one career touchdown before tallying two on Sunday afternoon. 

The Chargers quickly answered with a score of their own, however, as tailback Kalen Ballage plunged ahead for a 1-yard touchdown to restore Los Angeles’ 17-point lead a possession later and essentially seal the game.

Thompson led Kansas City with 110 yards from scrimmage, compiling the most productive outing of his career. In total, seven different players caught a pass for the Chiefs while Ward, Okafor and cornerback Deandre Baker each tallied sacks.

Kansas City wrapped up the regular season with a franchise-best 14-2 record on the year, and following a first-round bye next weekend, the Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the Divisional Round of the postseason in their pursuit of another title.

Previous articleK-State Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU, 67-60

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

Derek Nester - 0
CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver's licenses to June 30, 2021. With this order, Governor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season. Through the agency’s Hope for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Manhattan, Kan. – K-State nearly climbed out of an 18-point deficit, but the rally but came up short in a 67-60...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers First Big 12 Loss No. 8 Texas, 84-59

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season to No. 8 Texas, 84-59, despite...
Read more