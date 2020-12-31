32.7 F
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Highlights – 12/28/2020

By Bruce Dierking
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

K-State Pauses All Women’s Basketball Activities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all women's basketball...
Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Chiefs Defeat Falcons, 17-14, to Secure Top Seed in AFC Playoffs

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 17-14, at Arrowhead Stadium...
Jayhawks Use 3-pointers to Race Past Mountaineers 79-65

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics Lawrence, Kan.– All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won...
No. 3 Kansas Faces No. 7 West Virginia Tonight on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (7-1, 1-0) will host No. 7/6 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) in a top-10 Big 12...
Bruce Dierking

Marysville City Council met Monday and approved a six-year agreement with USD 364 for use of city sports facilities. Discussion regarding hangar leases due for renewal at the Marysville Airport brought forward comments about potential improvements, and best use of the buildings. Some are used for general storage, and consensus was that they should be reserved first for airplane storage. Possibility of replacing or upgrading some buildings was mentioned but has not been an airport priority. It was approved to send the matter to the Airport Committee for consideration.

No one had comments during a public hearing on a budget amendment that involved transferring funds to accommodate early payoff of the swimming pool bonds. Council discussed continued concerns on south 11th and 12th roads, and the need for progress on repairs or upgrades. It was reported that an update from engineers exploring improvements should be coming soon.

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

Derek Nester - 0
CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with...
Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver's licenses to June 30, 2021. With this order, Governor...
DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season. Through the agency’s Hope for...
Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
