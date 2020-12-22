57.4 F
Wichita
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Jayhawks Use 3-pointers to Race Past Mountaineers 79-65

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Jayhawks Use 3-pointers to Race Past Mountaineers 79-65

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics Lawrence, Kan.– All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won...
Read more
College Sports

No. 3 Kansas Faces No. 7 West Virginia Tonight on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3/4 Kansas (7-1, 1-0) will host No. 7/6 West Virginia (7-1, 1-0) in a top-10 Big 12...
Read more
College Sports

Cats Lead from Start to Finish in 70-46 Win Over Jacksonville

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put three players in double figures and dished out a season-best 23 assists in a 70-46 win...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Saints, 32-29, to Complete Perfect Record on the Road

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints, 32-29, to tally their...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls to No. 2 Baylor 100-69

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor used a big first half to pull away for...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Lawrence, Kan.– All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won their eighth straight game Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, topping No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65. Sophomore Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 22 points, knocking down 6 of 12 from deep.

The Jayhawks, who already have four wins over ranked opponents this season, trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the Mountaineers 44-29 in the second half to break the game open and earn the win to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play. West Virginia dropped to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Led by Braun, the Jayhawks were hot from 3-point range, converting on 16 of 37 attempts. Marcus Garrett was a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, while Jalen Wilson was 4 of 10 and Ochai Agbaji was 3 of 10.

West Virginia didn’t lead until the final minute of the first half and stretched the lead to three points in the first minute of the second half. But Kansas quickly erased the lead and led by as many as 22 with just more than four minutes remaining in the game.

The 16 made 3-pointers are tied for the third-most ever in a single game by a Kansas team. The record is 19, set against Texas Southern in 2017.

Braun, who recorded a 20-point game for the second time this season, made 4 of 6 from deep in the second half to help the Jayhawks extend their lead. Kansas went 9 of 19 from three as a team in the second half.

Both David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji both recorded double-doubles. McCormack had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Agbaji had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Garrett had 15 points. Braun added a game-high seven assists in the win to go with his team-high 22 points.

The Jayhawks improved to 15-5 all-time against the Mountaineers, and remain undefeated inside of Allen Fieldhouse against West Virginia at 9-0.

Stat of the Game:

16 – Kansas hit 16 3-pointers in the win over West Virginia. The 16 makes from deep are the third-most ever in a single game for Kansas.

Notes:

  • Kansas starters scored 75 of the 79 (94.9%) points scored for the Jayhawks.
  • Kansas made 16 3FG, the last time Kansas made 12+ 3FG was December 11th, 2020 against Omaha.
  • Kansas outscored West Virginia 44-29 in the second half.
  • Kansas made 9 3FG in the second half, the last time Kansas made 9+ 3FG in a half was February 2nd, 2019 against Texas Tech.
  • Kansas attempted the most 3FG this season (37).
  • Kansas made the fewest free throws this season (7).
  • Kansas attempted the fewest free throws this season (10).
  • Kansas dished out a season-high 19 assists.
  • Kansas tied the fewest turnovers this season (11).
  • For the first time in Kansas history, the Jayhawks have posted four victories against the AP top 20 before January 1st.

Up Next: 

The Jayhawks will be back in action in the new year, when they take on Texas on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be aired on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver's licenses to June 30, 2021. With this order, Governor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season. Through the agency’s Hope for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Jayhawks Use 3-pointers to Race Past Mountaineers 79-65

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics Lawrence, Kan.– All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Extends Deadline for Expiring Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Today Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver's licenses to June 30, 2021. With this order, Governor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF & Partners Raise More than $23K in Gift Cards and Monetary Donations for Hope for the Holidays

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is helping to make sure often-forgotten young people are remembered this holiday season. Through the agency’s Hope for...
Read more