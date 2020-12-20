42.1 F
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Saints, 32-29, to Complete Perfect Record on the Road

By Derek Nester

College Sports

K-State Falls to No. 2 Baylor 100-69

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor used a big first half to pull away for...
Read more
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 14 Texas Tech in Final Seconds, 58-57

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas took down No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, behind a game-winning layup and team-high 23 points from...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB officially designates the Negro Leagues as ‘Major League’

Derek Nester - 0
Period from 1920-1948 to Stand in History with Major League Status; Elevation Culminates MLB’s Centennial Celebration of Founding of the Negro...
Read more
College Sports

Cats Open Big 12 Play With Win at Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics AMES, Iowa – K-State used a big first half and solid free throw shooting...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints, 32-29, to tally their 13th victory of the season on Sunday afternoon, holding off a late Saints’ rally to secure a perfect record on the road and their ninth-consecutive win overall.

Kansas City built multiple double-digit leads throughout the contest, but in a matchup between two of the top teams in the NFL, the game came down to the wire before the Chiefs sealed it. Leading by three points following a Saints’ score with just under two minutes left, tailback Le’Veon Bell bounced outside for five yards to move the chains and effectively end the game.

It completed a wild game that saw momentum swing both directions, but it certainly didn’t start that way. In fact, in a matchup that was billed as a meeting between two of the top offenses in football, it was a defensive battle through the first several possessions of the game.

The two teams combined for three punts through the first three total drives of the contest, and on the Saints’ second possession, Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed picked off New Orleans’ quarterback Drew Brees for his third interception of the year.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to cash in on the takeaway a bit later, finding wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 5-yard touchdown to put Kansas City on the board first. It marked Hill’s fifteenth receiving touchdown of the season, matching Dwayne Bowe for the most receiving scores in a single season in franchise history.

Kansas City was then back in the end zone on their next drive, as Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce on a 1-yard score to put the Chiefs up by double-digits. The score punctuated an impressive series that included conversions on two long third downs, and as the second quarter got underway, Kansas City’s point total exceeded what the Saints had in terms of passing yards.

New Orleans managed to narrow the deficit soon after, however, when Brees connected with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for a gain of 51 yards before quarterback Taysom Hill plunged ahead for a 1-yard score to cut the Chiefs’ advantage in half. That was it for the Saints’ offense in the first half though, as Kansas City held New Orleans to just 123 total yards through seven possessions while limiting the Saints to just 1-of-7 on third down.

The Saints did tally two points on special teams just before the break when return man Demarcus Robinson fumbled a New Orleans’ punt out the back of the end zone – moving New Orleans within five – and they completed the comeback to begin the second half as Brees found tailback Latavius Murray for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Saints in front.

Mahomes then answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to re-claim the lead on the Chiefs’ first drive of the third quarter, firing a perfectly placed dart to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who made an equally impressive catch for a 5-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs back ahead.

The Chiefs later added to that advantage when Bell took an option pitch from Mahomes and scampered for a 13-yard score – restoring the 14-point advantage for Kansas City – but the Saints cut into that lead midway through the fourth quarter when Brees found tailback Alvin Kamara for a 14-yard touchdown to bring the margin within a single score once again.

Kansas City made it a two-score game on their next possession when Harrison Butker connected on a 22-yard field goal, but New Orleans again inched closer when Brees hit wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 17-yard touchdown on the Saints’ next drive.

That made it a three-point lead for Kansas City with two minutes left, setting the stage for Bell’s run at the end that sealed it.

Mahomes finished the game with 254 yards and three touchdowns through the air in addition to 37 yards on the ground. Kelce led all receivers with 68 yards to go along with his score. Defensively, the Chiefs held New Orleans to just 1-of-11 on third down.

The win represented Kansas City’s eighth victory on the road this season, marking the Chiefs’ first perfect record away from Arrowhead Stadium in the Super Bowl Era. It’s just Kansas City’s second perfect season on the road in franchise history and the first since 1966.

The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead for the final two games of the regular season, beginning with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

KDNS Local News

Beloit Ministerial Alliance 2020 Angel Tree Program Is A Rousing Success!

Derek Nester - 0
The spirit of giving was alive and well again in Beloit and the Mitchell County area this past Wednesday, December 17, 2020. Christmas presents and...
Read more