K-State Falls to No. 2 Baylor 100-69

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor used a big first half to pull away for a 100-69 win over K-State on Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. The Bears moved to 5-0 (1-0 Big 12), while the Cats slipped to 3-5 (1-1 Big 12).



Baylor was sharp from the opening tip and raced to a 56-27 halftime advantage. The Bears shot 62 percent from the field with seven makes from deep in the first half. Baylor also did damage on the boards and held a 21-8 rebounding advantage in the opening 20 minutes. K-State went 12-of-25 from the field in the first half, but 12 Wildcat turnovers led to 19 Baylor points.



Antonio Gordon and Selton Miguel were bright spots for K-State. Gordon scored a career-high 23 points on a perfect 9-for-9 from the field. Miguel chipped in with 14 for the Cats.



MaCio Teague had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Baylor. Davion Mitchell added 20, while Jared Butler also had a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua also reached double figures for the Bears with 13 points.

K-State hosts Jacksonville on Monday at 1 P.M.