Valley Heights Christmas Cruise With Radio KNDY

By Bruce Dierking

No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 14 Texas Tech in Final Seconds, 58-57

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas took down No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, behind a game-winning layup and team-high 23 points from...
Read more
MLB officially designates the Negro Leagues as ‘Major League’

Derek Nester - 0
Period from 1920-1948 to Stand in History with Major League Status; Elevation Culminates MLB’s Centennial Celebration of Founding of the Negro...
Read more
Cats Open Big 12 Play With Win at Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics AMES, Iowa – K-State used a big first half and solid free throw shooting...
Read more
Waconda USD 272 Not Allowing Fans To Attend Basketball Games Through January 7th

Derek Nester - 0
Last night, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Waconda USD #272 Board of Education, a motion to hold basketball competitions without spectators in...
Read more
Kansas City Royals Re-Sign Pitcher Greg Holland

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 14, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland....
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Tune to KNDY 95.5 FM/1570 AM for Christmas Music during the Valley Heights Christmas Cruise on Saturday, December 19th starting at 6:30 PM.

The starting point is the Blue Rapids Square and then cruse south on Main Street to the Farmers Cooperative, turn around and head back north on Main to the square.

  • Take your picture with Santa and his elves.
  • Hot chocolate and Christmas treats will be provided.
  • Tune to KNDY (95.5 FM, 1570 AM) for Christmas music and local inserts.
  • Come enjoy a cruise around the square and bring your Christmas spirit.

Fort Riley Will Hold Virtual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Derek Nester - 0
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America...
Read more
KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Read more
DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

