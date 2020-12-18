Valley Heights Christmas Cruise With Radio KNDY

Tune to KNDY 95.5 FM/1570 AM for Christmas Music during the Valley Heights Christmas Cruise on Saturday, December 19th starting at 6:30 PM.
The starting point is the Blue Rapids Square and then cruse south on Main Street to the Farmers Cooperative, turn around and head back north on Main to the square.
- Take your picture with Santa and his elves.
- Hot chocolate and Christmas treats will be provided.
- Tune to KNDY (95.5 FM, 1570 AM) for Christmas music and local inserts.
- Come enjoy a cruise around the square and bring your Christmas spirit.