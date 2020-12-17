No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 14 Texas Tech in Final Seconds, 58-57

36.2 F
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5 Kansas took down No. 14 Texas Tech, 58-57, behind a game-winning layup and team-high 23 points from junior Ochai Abaji in the Big 12 Conference opener inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas on Thursday.

In a game that came down to the final minute, Agbaji received an inbound pass from Marcus Garrett and made a layup to put Kansas ahead, 58-57, with just 13 seconds remaining. On the ensuing Texas Tech possession, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson blocked Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon’s shot with three seconds left and secured the rebound to give Kansas the victory.

The Big 12 opener showed a tightly-contested game throughout, where Kansas shot 40% (19-of-47) from the field and 33% (6-of-18) from beyond the arc. Agbaji led all scorers with 23 points and was joined in double-figures by Garrett (10), while Garrett and Christian Braun each secured 10 rebounds.

Defensively, Kansas held Texas Tech to 32% (22-of-62) from the field, while the Jayhawks out-rebounded the Red Raiders, 40-35. The Red Raiders were led by Mac Mclung’s 21 points and Shannon’s 20 points.

With the win, Kansas improved to 30-consecutive wins in Big 12 openers, dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those wins coming at home and 18 coming on the road. The last time KU lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on January 8, 1991. The Jayhawks also expand their series lead over the Red Raiders, 38-6, while improving to 3-1 against ranked opponents this season.

Thursday’s Big 12 opener marked the earliest conference game for KU since December 13, 1986, when KU took on Colorado as members of the Big Eight Conference.

STAT OF THE GAME

30 – The Jayhawks improved to 30-consecutive wins in Big 12 openers, dating back to the 1991-92 season, with 12 of those wins coming at home and 18 coming on the road. The last time KU lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on January 8, 1991.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With the game on the line, trailing 57-56 with 13 seconds remaining, the Jayhawks scored on a layup under the basket from Ochai Agbaji, that was assisted on the inbound from Marcus Garrett, to give KU the 58-57 lead.

On the ensuing Texas Tech possession, Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon attempted a shot with 3 seconds remaining that was blocked by Jalen Wilson to secure the KU victory.

NOTES

  • Made Kansas 7-1 for the second-straight consecutive season and 7-1 or better for the seventh consecutive season beginning in 2014-15.
  • Gave Kansas its third-straight win against Texas Tech, making the series 38-6 in favor of KU.
  • Ochai Agbaji scored in the double figures for the 7th time this season and 29 times for his career, with a season high 23 points, second straight game with 4 three pointers (third this season).
  • Marcus Garrett scored 10 points and had a season high 10 rebounds, for his third double-double in his career, first since his freshman year.
  • Christian Braun earned his second game with double figure rebounds this season with 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Kansas will return home to Allen Fieldhouse for its Big 12 home-opener against West Virginia on Tuesday, December 22. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m., CT on ESPN2.

