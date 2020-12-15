27.1 F
College Sports

Cats Open Big 12 Play With Win at Iowa State

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Cats Open Big 12 Play With Win at Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics AMES, Iowa – K-State used a big first half and solid free throw shooting...
KDNS Local Sports

Waconda USD 272 Not Allowing Fans To Attend Basketball Games Through January 7th

Derek Nester - 0
Tonight, at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Waconda USD #272 Board of Education, a motion to hold basketball competitions without spectators in attendance...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Re-Sign Pitcher Greg Holland

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 14, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland....
KNDY Local Sports

COVID-19 Impacts Area High School Basketball Schedules

Derek Nester - 0
COVID-19 continues to cause schedule changes for area high school basketball teams. The Valley Heights girls' and Washington County boys' teams are in quarantine, which...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Dolphins, 33-27, in Return to Hard Rock Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 33-27, on...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

AMES, Iowa – K-State used a big first half and solid free throw shooting to pick up a 67-60 win at Iowa State on Tuesday evening. It was the second straight win for the Cats, who improved to 3-4 (1-0 Big 12). Iowa State slipped to 1-3 (0-1 Big 12).

K-State controlled the first half and took a 40-26 advantage to halftime. Both teams shot it well in the opening half, but the Cats took advantage of several Iowa State turnovers. A 13-0 K-State run highlighted the first half, and the Cats turned 13 Iowa State giveaways to 16 points.

A total of eight K-State players scored in the first half, as the Cats turned in a 13-of-25 shooting performance from the floor. Rudi Williams and Davion Bradford combined for 17 points, and the Cats held a 17-6 rebounding advantage after 20 minutes.

The Cats struggled to find the range in the second half. The defense held strong, however, and despite missing 10 of their first 13 shots of the second half, K-State still maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the half. Iowa State managed to pull within five with just 13 seconds remaining, but the Cats finished things off at the foul line to secure the win.

K-State went 22-of-25 at the foul line on the night. DaJuan Gordon, who earned the first double-double of his career with 15 points and 11 rebounds, hit all 11 of his free throws on the night. Bradford added 14 points, while Carlton Linguard and Williams added 10 apiece for a balanced K-State offense. Linguard went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field with a pair of makes from deep.

The Cats held a 35-25 rebounding advantage in the win. K-State turned 10 offensive rebounds into 14 second chance points.

Iowa State was led by Rasir Bolton’s 19 points.

K-State returns home to host Baylor on Saturday.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces Inmate Death At El Dorado Correctional Facility

Derek Nester - 0
An El Dorado Correctional Facility resident, Brett Phillips, 31, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. Preliminary assessment...
Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly's Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
