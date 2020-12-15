Cats Open Big 12 Play With Win at Iowa State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

AMES, Iowa – K-State used a big first half and solid free throw shooting to pick up a 67-60 win at Iowa State on Tuesday evening. It was the second straight win for the Cats, who improved to 3-4 (1-0 Big 12). Iowa State slipped to 1-3 (0-1 Big 12).

K-State controlled the first half and took a 40-26 advantage to halftime. Both teams shot it well in the opening half, but the Cats took advantage of several Iowa State turnovers. A 13-0 K-State run highlighted the first half, and the Cats turned 13 Iowa State giveaways to 16 points.

A total of eight K-State players scored in the first half, as the Cats turned in a 13-of-25 shooting performance from the floor. Rudi Williams and Davion Bradford combined for 17 points, and the Cats held a 17-6 rebounding advantage after 20 minutes.

The Cats struggled to find the range in the second half. The defense held strong, however, and despite missing 10 of their first 13 shots of the second half, K-State still maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the half. Iowa State managed to pull within five with just 13 seconds remaining, but the Cats finished things off at the foul line to secure the win.

K-State went 22-of-25 at the foul line on the night. DaJuan Gordon, who earned the first double-double of his career with 15 points and 11 rebounds, hit all 11 of his free throws on the night. Bradford added 14 points, while Carlton Linguard and Williams added 10 apiece for a balanced K-State offense. Linguard went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field with a pair of makes from deep.

The Cats held a 35-25 rebounding advantage in the win. K-State turned 10 offensive rebounds into 14 second chance points.

Iowa State was led by Rasir Bolton’s 19 points.

K-State returns home to host Baylor on Saturday.