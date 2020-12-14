28.6 F
Kansas City Royals Re-Sign Pitcher Greg Holland

By Derek Nester

COVID-19 Impacts Area High School Basketball Schedules

Derek Nester - 0
COVID-19 continues to cause schedule changes for area high school basketball teams. The Valley Heights girls’ and Washington County boys’ teams are in quarantine, which...
Read more
Chiefs Defeat Dolphins, 33-27, in Return to Hard Rock Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 33-27, on...
Read more
K-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put five players in double figures and held off a late rally to pick up a 76-75...
Read more
No. 5 Kansas Cruises to 95-50 Victory over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas got out to a hot start and never looked back taking...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 14, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have re-signed free agent pitcher Greg Holland. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Holland, 35, went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA (6 ER in 28.1 IP) in 28 appearances with the Royals in 2020. The right hander ranked fifth among Major League relievers (min. 25.0 IP) in ERA, eighth in WHIP (0.95) and eighth in opponents’ average (.200). Of his 28 appearances, 23 were scoreless, which tied for third most in the Majors behind teammate Scott Barlow (25) and the Angels’ Mike Mayers (24). Holland finished the season with a 13.1-inning scoreless streak, which spanned his final 13 appearances from Aug. 26 through season’s end.

The 2020 season marked Holland’s second stint with the Royals, after spending his first six Major League seasons from 2010-15 in Kansas City, the franchise that selected him in the 2007 First-Year Player Draft. Holland ranks fourth in franchise history with 151 saves, behind only Jeff Montgomery (304), Dan Quisenberry (238) and Joakim Soria (162). His 81 career saves at Kauffman Stadium are third most in the 48-year history of the ballpark, trailing only Montgomery (131) and Quisenberry (113).

Holland is a three-time All-Star and owns 212 career saves and a 2.90 ERA (157 ER in 487.1 IP) over his 10 seasons in the Majors.

The Royals now have 38 players on their Major League Reserve List.

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly's Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Read more
Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be 'Subversive'

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Read more

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

