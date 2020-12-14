COVID-19 Impacts Area High School Basketball Schedules

COVID-19 continues to cause schedule changes for area high school basketball teams.

The Valley Heights girls’ and Washington County boys’ teams are in quarantine, which has caused changes to the upcoming schedule.

TUE 12/15

Centralia vs. Onaga – Postponed to January 28, 2021

Centralia will play a girls only game at Washington County.

Frankfort boys will be at Valley Heights. That game will be live on 95.5 KNDY starting at 6:00 p.m.

Other changes we have:

FRI 12/18

Marysville at Chapman – Postponed.

Valley Heights at Doniphan West – Postponed.

Centralia at Washington County – Postponed.

Hanover at Onaga – Postponed

Hanover will be at Centralia with a girls and boys doubleheader. This replaces the game scheduled for Tuesday, December 22nd.

MON 12/21