Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Dolphins, 33-27, in Return to Hard Rock Stadium

By Derek Nester

College Sports

K-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put five players in double figures and held off a late rally to pick up a 76-75...
Read more
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Cruises to 95-50 Victory over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas got out to a hot start and never looked back taking...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas vs. Tarleton State Game Sunday Canceled

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the Tarleton State program, both schools mutually agreed it was...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Hosts Omaha Tonight At Allen Fieldhouse; Live on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas continues its five-game homestand when it hosts Omaha (2-4), Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., CT. The contest will...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon in their first trip to Hard Rock Stadium since winning Super Bowl LIV last season.

The Chiefs erased an early double-digit deficit with 30 unanswered points, and despite a late Dolphins’ rally that brought the margin within six points, Kansas City held on to win their eighth-consecutive game while securing a fifth-straight AFC West title in the process.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24-of-34 passes for 393 yards and two touchdowns in the game, finding tight end Travis Kelce a team-leading eight times for 136 yards and score. It marked Kelce’s fifth 100-yard game in his last six outings.

Mahomes saved one of his biggest throws for last, too, as he fired a dart to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on 4th-and-1 with just over two minutes remaining to help seal the game.

It all helped Kansas City tally a big road victory against a potential playoff team, but it certainly didn’t look to be trending that way at first. Miami jumped out to a quick start courtesy of some Chiefs’ miscues, as the Dolphins built an early, 10-point advantage following two interceptions by Mahomes.

It was reminiscent of when Kansas City fell behind by double-digits the last time they played in Hard Rock Stadium back in February, and right on cue, the Chiefs caught fire after trailing early.

After turning the ball over twice and surrendering a 30-yard sack through their first three possessions, the Chiefs marched 75 yards in just four plays on their fourth series as Hill took an end around for a 32-yard touchdown.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu then picked off Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a couple drives later, setting up yet another scoring drive as Mahomes found Kelce for a 6-yard score to punctuate a nine-play, 74-yard series.

That gave Kansas City the lead heading into halftime – erasing the early deficit – and they kept things going as the third quarter got underway.

Mahomes found Hill for a 44-yard touchdown on the third play of the second half – marking Hill’s 14th receiving score of the year – to push Kansas City’s advantage to double-digits. Miami then punted on their ensuing series to return man Mecole Hardman, who brought the kick back 67-yards for yet another touchdown.

The two scores meant the Chiefs had 14 points in less than a minute of a game time and a total of 28 unanswered points since falling behind early in the contest.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones later added to that advantage when he sacked Tagovailoa in the end zone for a safety, tacking on two more points to the Chiefs’ advantage. It was one of four sacks for Kansas City on the day.

Miami managed to narrow the deficit to just six points late, as Tagovailoa led the Dolphins on a pair of touchdown drives to give Miami a chance, but the Chiefs held on as Mahomes found Hill for a 22-yard gain on fourth down with just over two minutes remaining.

Kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 46-yard field goal to push the Chiefs’ lead to nine points with just over a minute left, and after a wild game full of momentum twists and turns, Kansas City tallied its 12th victory on the season and a fifth-straight AFC West title.

The Chiefs return to action next week as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
