No. 5 Kansas Cruises to 95-50 Victory over Omaha

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas got out to a hot start and never looked back taking down Omaha 95-50, in front of 2,500 fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday. The win extends Kansas’ win streak to 12-0 inside of Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas was led in scoring by four players in double figures. Ochai Agbaji (18 points) led the Jayhawks, followed by Mitch Lightfoot (14 points), Tyon Grant-Foster (13 points) and David McCormack (11 points). Lightfoot’s 12 points is a new career high previously set all five starters for the Jayhawks scored before anyone Omaha player as Kansas got out to a 17-0.

Omaha controlled the opening tip but was unsuccessful on their first attempt. Christian Braun made Kansas’ first shot on the ensuing possession and the Jayhawks never looked back, leading for the entire game. Kansas took a 33-point lead into the half, their largest halftime lead of the season, and expanded it to 45 points, their largest margin of victory this season.

As a team Kansas shot 48% (34-of-71) from the field, including 39% (12-of-31) from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks set or tied a season high in offensive rebounds (20), total rebounds (54), assists (18), blocks (7), bench points (47), points in paint (42), points off turnovers (22), and 2nd chance points (28).

The Jayhawks improve to 6-1 on the season heading into Big 12 play. The win against Omaha improves the series record to 2-0 in favor of Kansas.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Three minutes into the second half David McCormack sank a free throw to give him his 10th point of the game. That coupled with his 10 rebounds at the time gave him his second career double-double and first of the season. McCormack would finish the day with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

STATS OF THE GAME

13 – All 13 active players for Kansas played and scored in tonight’s game. 13 players scoring is the most for the Jayhawks since January 2015 when 13 Jayhawks scored against Texas Tech.

17-0­­ ­– Kansas started the game on a 17-0 run. The run is the largest scoring run to start a game of the season and the longest since starting 18-0 against Kansas State on January 13, 2009 at Allen Fieldhouse.

UP NEXT

Kansas begins Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Thursday December 17 at 6 p.m. CT in Lubbock, Texas. The December 13 game against Tarleton State was cancelled.