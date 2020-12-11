35.3 F
Wichita
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Kansas vs. Tarleton State Game Sunday Canceled

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

K-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put five players in double figures and held off a late rally to pick up a 76-75...
Read more
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Cruises to 95-50 Victory over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas got out to a hot start and never looked back taking...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas vs. Tarleton State Game Sunday Canceled

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the Tarleton State program, both schools mutually agreed it was...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Hosts Omaha Tonight At Allen Fieldhouse; Live on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas continues its five-game homestand when it hosts Omaha (2-4), Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., CT. The contest will...
Read more
College Sports

Salvador Perez named AL Comeback Player of the Year

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 10, 2020) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named the American League’s Comeback Player of...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the Tarleton State program, both schools mutually agreed it was in the best interest to cancel Sunday’s game. The game will not be rescheduled at this time.

Previous articleKDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas
Next articleNo. 5 Kansas Cruises to 95-50 Victory over Omaha

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

DCF Takes Immediate Action to Address Allegations of Document Falsification by St. Francis Ministries Employees

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka - Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard took swift action to address allegations of document falsification by employees of St....
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/7/2020

Derek Nester - 0
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Holds Off Milwaukee, 76-75

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State put five players in double figures and held off a late rally to pick up a 76-75...
Read more