39.2 F
Wichita
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Kansas Hosts Omaha Tonight At Allen Fieldhouse; Live on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Hosts Omaha Tonight At Allen Fieldhouse; Live on 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas continues its five-game homestand when it hosts Omaha (2-4), Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., CT. The contest will...
Read more
College Sports

Salvador Perez named AL Comeback Player of the Year

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 10, 2020) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named the American League’s Comeback Player of...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Upgrade CrownVision At Kauffman Stadium For 2021 Season

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 10, 2020) – Throughout the offseason, the Kansas City Royals will be upgrading the CrownVision display board and the outfield...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Canceled

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas at Kansas football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to the shutdown of...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Minor League Affiliation Invitations

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 9, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce that the organization has invited the following four communities...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas continues its five-game homestand when it hosts Omaha (2-4), Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., CT. The contest will air on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Jimmy Dykes calling the action.

Kansas is coming off a 73-72 win against #8/7 Creighton on Dec. 8 in Allen Fieldhouse. The victory improved Kansas to 15-3 against Associated Press top-10 teams at home in the Bill Self era.

Omaha is 2-4 on the season after its 65-63 win against SIUE (Southern Illinois Edwardsville) on Dec. 5. The Mavericks and Jayhawks have one common opponent. Creighton defeated Omaha 94-67, on Dec. 1, while Kansas posted a 73-72 win against Creighton on Dec. 8.

This will be the second meeting between Kansas and, with the Jayhawks winning 109-64 on Dec. 18, 2017, in Allen Fieldhouse, during KU’s 2017-18 Final Four season. Current Jayhawks who played in the first meeting include Marcus Garrett (4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists), Mitch Lightfoot (6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 blocked shot) and Chris Teahan (3 points).

Kansas averages 79.3 points per game, which is fourth in the Big 12, and is fifth in the league with a +8.8 scoring margin. KU pulls down 42.0 rebounds per contest, which is second in the Big 12 and holds a +8.8 rebound margin advantage, which is also second in the league. KU has outrebounded its last five foes since losing the battle of the boards in the season opener against #1 Gonzaga. Kansas also ranks in the upper half of the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense (fourth at 42.5), 3-point field goal percentage (third at 40.2), blocked shots (fourth at 4.0), steals (fourth at 8.3) and 3-point field goals made (third at 8.2). KU averages 12.8 assists per contest.

Redshirt-freshman forward Jalen Wilson has led Kansas in scoring each of the last two games and three of the last four outings, which includes two 23-point efforts versus Kentucky (12/1) and Creighton (12/8). Wilson and leads the team with a 16.3 ppg, which is fifth in the Big 12. Wilson also leads Kansas in rebounds with a 9.0 rpg that is third in the conference.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji is next in scoring at 13.5 points per game. He is second on the squad with 13 3-point field goals made, 16 assists and nine steals. Sophomore guard Christian Braun also has a team-high 10 steals and he is second on the squad with 13 3-pointers made and a 6.5 rebound average. Braun scores 13.0 points per game, which includes a career-high 30 points against Saint Joseph’s (11/27).

Junior forward David McCormack (10.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and senior Marcus Garrett (9.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg) round out the KU starters. McCormack has scoed 37 points in his last three games. An All-American candidate, Garrett leads KU with 19 assists and has nine steals.

KANSAS NOTABLES

  • Through six games, Kansas has had four different players lead the team in scoring and five in steals. This includes ties for the team high.
  • Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 223 Associated Press polls dating back to 2008-09. The 223-consecutive weeks in the AP poll is an all-time record, surpassing UCLA’s 221 from 1966-80. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 230.
  • Kansas has been ranked in the top 10 in each of the last 22 polls dating back the first poll of the 2019-20 season.
  • Kansas’ last six losses have been to ranked foes, with three of those in the top five.
  • Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson has led KU in scoring three of the last four games posting 23 points against two ranked foes – #20 Kentucky and #8 Creighton.
  • Senior Marcus Garrett was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 on Dec. 1. Garrett has been named to every national player of the year watch list for 2020-21.
  • Redshirt-senior Mitch Lightfoot posted three blocked shots against Washburn (12/3) and became the 21st player in KU history to record 100 career blocks, currently at 102.
  • With its 89-54 win against Washburn in Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 3, the Jayhawks have won a mind-boggling 48-straight home openers beginning in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens.
  • This season, Kansas men’s basketball will be wearing a patch that reads “UNITED WE STAND” signifying its stance on the recent social injustice in the United States. The patch has gold lettering with the black background being in the shape of the state of Kansas.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes its five-game homestand when it plays host to Tarleton State on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. (Central). The contest will air on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and it will be the third game where fans will be able to attend the contest in Allen Fieldhouse with an estimated 2,500 capacity.

Previous articleKNDY Replay: “Home For The Holidays” Radio Special – 12/10/2020
Next articleTwo Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

KDWPT To Reduce Fishing License Fees Across Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Anglers will soon pay less for daily fishing licenses in Kansas, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. On Nov. 19, the Kansas Wildlife, Parks...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Cloud Co. Comm. College Offering Adult Education, GED Classes

Derek Nester - 0
Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education and GED classes in January in Concordia, Junction City and Clay Center. The Adult Education program...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Shot Overnight In Pawnee County

Derek Nester - 0
PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in...
Read more