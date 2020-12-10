63.6 F
College Sports

Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Canceled

By Derek Nester
The field before last year's KU vs. K-State rivarly game. CREDIT GREG ECHLIN / KCUR 89.3 FILE PHOTO

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Canceled

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas at Kansas football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to the shutdown of...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Minor League Affiliation Invitations

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 9, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce that the organization has invited the following four communities...
College Sports

Fort Hays State Takes Down K-State 81-68 At Bramlage Coliseum

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in...
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 8 Creighton in Thrilling Finish

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a double-double and a 3-pointer in the final minute of play from Jalen Wilson, the No. 5 Kansas...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

Dusty Deines - 0
On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas at Kansas football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to the shutdown of football operations at the University of Texas as a result of recent positive tests for COVID-19. The Big 12 Conference determined the game will not be re-scheduled and has declared it “no contest”.

“I am very disappointed our team won’t get another chance to compete this season, but unfortunately that is out of our control,” said Head Coach Les Miles. “Our team played very hard last week on the road, and I know they were eager to get back on the field to face a very good Texas team this weekend. With our season complete, I would be remiss not to recognize our student-athletes and staff for diligently following the medical guidelines set for them this year. I am very proud of their efforts and proud to be the head coach of this football team. Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.”

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Releases Recommendations

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that her Commission on Racial Equity and Justice has released to the public their initial report on...
Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Kansas Headlines

CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester - 0
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
