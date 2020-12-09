Kansas City Royals Announce 2021 Minor League Affiliation Invitations

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 9, 2020) — The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce that the organization has invited the following four communities to become our affiliates in MLB’s new player development structure. The Royals have officially made offers to Omaha (AAA), Northwest Arkansas (AA), Quad Cities (A) and Columbia, SC (A).

Each of the four invited affiliates will be required to agree to the Player Development Licenses issued by Major League Baseball to officially become an affiliate of the Royals’ organization, a step that will likely be completed at some point after the first of the new year.