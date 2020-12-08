45.6 F
No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 8 Creighton in Thrilling Finish

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a double-double and a 3-pointer in the final minute of play from Jalen Wilson, the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays, 73-72, in front of 2,500 fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday. The win extended Kansas’ win streak to 11-0 inside of Allen Fieldhouse.

Wilson tied a career-high with 23 points, matching his outing earlier this year against Kentucky, while coming through in clutch moments for the Jayhawks. With just 40 seconds left in the game and the score knotted at 70-70, Wilson received a pass from David McCormack and connected on the game-winning 3-pointer to put Kansas ahead, 73-70. Creighton would go on to connect on two free throws after being fouled from beyond the arc with 1 second left on the clock.

Sophomore guard Christian Braun was the number two threat for the Jayhawks with a total of 14 points, including 5-of-13 from the field and 4-of-9 from the 3-point line. Junior forward David McCormack reached double-digits for the Jayhawks with 13 points, 5-of-12 in field goals and 7 rebounds on the day.

The Jayhawks and the Bluejays traded the lead 13 times and were tied 9 times throughout game with the biggest lead margin being 8 points in favor of Kansas.

KU shot 39% from the field and 45% from behind the arc while Creighton shot 48% on the afternoon from the field with 33% from behind the arc.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

With just 40 seconds left in the game and the score knotted at 70-70, Jalen Wilson received a pass from David McCormack and connected on the game-winning 3-pointer to put Kansas ahead, 73-70. Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski would go on to get fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1 second remaining, on which he made the first two free throws before missing the final to run out the clock.

STAT OF THE GAME

3 – Kansas held Creighton to just 3 offensive rebounds on Tuesday, while pulling down 13 of its own. It marked the fewest offensive boards by an opponent since March 5, 2019, against Oklahoma. Kansas was +8 in second-chance points (11-3) on Tuesday.

NOTES (Full Notes)

  • Kansas was led in scoring by three double-figure scorers: Jalen Wilson with 23 points, David McCormack who finished with 13 and Christian Braun with 14 points.
  • Kansas held Creighton to 3 second-chance points. This ties the fewest Kansas has allowed all season.
  • Kansas had 69.23% of field goals assisted (18 assists on 26 field goals).
  • Wilson’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left on the clock gave the Jayhawks the lead and the defense was able to hold giving KU the one-point win.
  • Kansas’ last one-point victory came against Kansas State on January 13, 2018. The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats 73-72 in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Kansas tied a season high in steals with 10 steals. This is the third time the Jayhawks have had 10 steals in a game, most recently against Washburn on December 3.
  • Marcus Garrett grabbed 2 steals on Tuesday. He now has 143 career steals, tying Ryan Robertson (1996-99) for 23rd on the Kansas all-time list.
  • McCormack scored in double-figures for the second time this season and 15th time in his career. The first time this season came against Washburn where he had a season-high 17 points.
  • The Bluejays were led in scoring by four double figure scorers: Marcus Zegarowski with 16 points, Christian Bishop with 13 points, Damien Jefferson with 13 points and Denzel Mahoney with 19 points.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will return to action against Omaha on Friday, December 11 at 6 p.m., inside Allen Fieldhouse.

