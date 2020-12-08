KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit their adopted policy of no spectators at winter sports events across the state. The Board of Directors brought that discussion to the table at their virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on the guidance of the Board of Appeals, the Board of Directors had an amended motion for consideration that stated: “Effective Thursday, December 10 through January 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of one or two parents/guardians per athlete.”

After a lot of discussion and an amendment, that wording was changed to: “Effective Thursday, December 10 through January 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions.”

All 78 members voted on the motion as amended and it passed by a 54-24 total. There were 54 yes votes, 21 no votes and three members abstained which moved to a no vote.

With the vote, only one or two parents or guardians will be allowed to attend an event regardless of how many students are participating from their family. The wording of this decision also still allows local school districts and health officials to prohibit attendance at their events. If allowed through all of the proper channels, these new guidelines will be put in place on Thursday of this week.