60.3 F
Wichita
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
type here...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

By Dusty Deines

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

Dusty Deines - 0
On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Sign 1st Baseman Carlos Santana

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana. Per...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 22-16, on Sunday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 22-16, at Arrowhead Stadium on...
Read more
College Sports

Long Range Shooting Lifts UNLV in 68-58 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – UNLV connected on 12 makes from long range to help secure...
Read more
College Sports

Late 7-0 Run Secures Victory For Kansas Over NDSU

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – A late defensive effort and an 7-0 scoring run secured No. 7/5...
Read more
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit their adopted policy of no spectators at winter sports events across the state.  The Board of Directors brought that discussion to the table at their virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on the guidance of the Board of Appeals, the Board of Directors had an amended motion for consideration that stated: “Effective Thursday, December 10 through January 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of one or two parents/guardians per athlete.”

After a lot of discussion and an amendment, that wording was changed to: “Effective Thursday, December 10 through January 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions.”

All 78 members voted on the motion as amended and it passed by a 54-24 total.  There were 54 yes votes, 21 no votes and three members abstained which moved to a no vote.

With the vote, only one or two parents or guardians will be allowed to attend an event regardless of how many students are participating from their family.  The wording of this decision also still allows local school districts and health officials to prohibit attendance at their events.  If allowed through all of the proper channels, these new guidelines will be put in place on Thursday of this week.

Previous articleKansas City Royals Sign 1st Baseman Carlos Santana

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester - 0
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

Dusty Deines - 0
On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Sign 1st Baseman Carlos Santana

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana. Per...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Christmas Radio Broadcast Begins This Week On KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1

Derek Nester - 0
Partnering with local radio station KNDY, the Marshall County Arts Cooperative plans to bring back the Golden Age of American radio with a weekly...
Read more