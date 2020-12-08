60.3 F
Kansas City Royals Sign 1st Baseman Carlos Santana

By Derek Nester

KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

Dusty Deines
On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit...
Kansas City Royals Sign 1st Baseman Carlos Santana

Derek Nester
The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana. Per...
Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 22-16, on Sunday Night Football

Derek Nester
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 22-16, at Arrowhead Stadium on...
Long Range Shooting Lifts UNLV in 68-58 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – UNLV connected on 12 makes from long range to help secure...
Late 7-0 Run Secures Victory For Kansas Over NDSU

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – A late defensive effort and an 7-0 scoring run secured No. 7/5...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Santana, 34, had eight home runs and 30 RBI with the Cleveland Indians in 2020 while starting all 60 games at first base, and led the American League with 47 walks. In 2019, he was named an All-Star and Silver Slugger at first base for the first time in his career, after setting career highs in batting average (.281), slugging percentage (.515), OPS (.911), runs (110), hits (161), home runs (34, tied) and RBI (93).

The switch-hitting Santana has spent 10 of his 11 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, and is among the organization’s all-time leaders in walks (2nd, 881), home runs (216, tied for 5th) and doubles (273, 10th). Since making his debut in 2010, Santana ranks second in the Majors with 991 walks, trailing only Joey Votto (1,083). He also ranks fifth in the Majors with 1,495 games played during that span. Among switch hitters since 2010, Santana leads the Majors in home runs (240), runs (799), extra-base hits (557) and RBI (796).

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be 'Subversive'

Derek Nester
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester
The Kansas Governor's Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
