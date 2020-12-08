Fort Hays State Takes Down K-State 81-68 At Bramlage Coliseum

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in an 81-68 win over K-State on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first half saw both teams struggle with turnovers. Fort Hays State had 13 giveaways, while K-State (1-4) had 11 of their own in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers led by as many as eight in the half and took a six point lead (35-29) to the halftime break.

K-State managed just 9-for-25 shooting in the first half including a 2-for-12 performance from long range. Mike McGuirl kept the Cats in it with 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. K-State also got to the line 12 times in the opening half, making nine, while Fort Hays State had just one first half free throw attempt.

The Cats hit eight of their first 16 shots in the second half, but Fort Hays State had the answer. A 12-1 run gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the night (71-50) with just over seven minutes remaining. Fort Hays State went 17-of-29 from the floor in the second half to pull away for the win.

Jared Vitztum scored 16 and added 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Kaleb Hammeke (15), Alvin Thompson (14), Quinten Rock (14), Bjarni Jonsson (12) and Gilbert Peters (10) joined Vitztum in double figures.

McGuirl scored a game-high 22 for K-State on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 shooting at the foul line. DaJuan Gordon (11) and Selton Miguel (10) were also in double figures. K-State shot 52 percent in the second half overall but were just 4-of-21 from long range with all four makes by McGuirl.

K-State hosts Milwaukee on Friday evening.