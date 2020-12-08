45.6 F
Wichita
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Fort Hays State Takes Down K-State 81-68 At Bramlage Coliseum

By Derek Nester
Image Courtesy of Fort Hays State University Athletics

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Fort Hays State Takes Down K-State 81-68 At Bramlage Coliseum

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in...
Read more
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 8 Creighton in Thrilling Finish

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a double-double and a 3-pointer in the final minute of play from Jalen Wilson, the No. 5 Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

Dusty Deines - 0
On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Sign 1st Baseman Carlos Santana

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana. Per...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 22-16, on Sunday Night Football

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 22-16, at Arrowhead Stadium on...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in an 81-68 win over K-State on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The first half saw both teams struggle with turnovers. Fort Hays State had 13 giveaways, while K-State (1-4) had 11 of their own in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers led by as many as eight in the half and took a six point lead (35-29) to the halftime break.

K-State managed just 9-for-25 shooting in the first half including a 2-for-12 performance from long range. Mike McGuirl kept the Cats in it with 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. K-State also got to the line 12 times in the opening half, making nine, while Fort Hays State had just one first half free throw attempt.

The Cats hit eight of their first 16 shots in the second half, but Fort Hays State had the answer. A 12-1 run gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the night (71-50) with just over seven minutes remaining. Fort Hays State went 17-of-29 from the floor in the second half to pull away for the win.

Jared Vitztum scored 16 and added 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Kaleb Hammeke (15), Alvin Thompson (14), Quinten Rock (14), Bjarni Jonsson (12) and Gilbert Peters (10) joined Vitztum in double figures.

McGuirl scored a game-high 22 for K-State on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 shooting at the foul line. DaJuan Gordon (11) and Selton Miguel (10) were also in double figures. K-State shot 52 percent in the second half overall but were just 4-of-21 from long range with all four makes by McGuirl.

K-State hosts Milwaukee on Friday evening.

Previous articleNo. 5 Kansas Tops No. 8 Creighton in Thrilling Finish

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Two Former KHP Majors File Lawsuit, Claim Dismissals Echo Warning Not To Be ‘Subversive’

Derek Nester - 0
By Tim Carpenter - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — A pair of former Kansas Highway Patrol majors filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging their dismissal as...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax Reform Council Encourages Congress to Deliver Stimulus Bill, Support State/Local Aid

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined Governor Laura Kelly and countless small businesses and individuals in encouraging Congress to support enactment...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester - 0
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Fort Hays State Takes Down K-State 81-68 At Bramlage Coliseum

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fort Hays State shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures in...
Read more
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Tops No. 8 Creighton in Thrilling Finish

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind a double-double and a 3-pointer in the final minute of play from Jalen Wilson, the No. 5 Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Allow Limited Attendance At Winter Sports Events

Dusty Deines - 0
On Friday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Appeals voted 7-1 in favor of having the KSHSAA Board of Directors revisit...
Read more