Long Range Shooting Lifts UNLV in 68-58 Win Over K-State

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – UNLV connected on 12 makes from long range to help secure a 68-58 win over K-State on Saturday evening. It was the first win of the season for UNLV, who moved to 1-4. K-State fell to 1-3.

The Runnin’ Rebels went 12-for-24 from the field in the first half, and junior guard Bryce Hamilton had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first 20 minutes. Despite the hot shooting, UNLV led by just one (31-30) at the halftime break.

K-State missed multiple opportunities to take the lead early in the second half, and UNLV took advantage. The hot shooting by the Rebels continued, as the visitors went 8-for-13 to open the second half to push their lead to 11 (52-41) with 11:30 left in the contest.

The Cats didn’t go away, but back-to-back makes from deep by UNLV’s David Jenkins and a fast break layup by Hamilton pushed the UNLV lead back to 11 at 64-53 with just over three minutes remaining. K-State went cold down the stretch and would get no closer than nine the rest of the way.

UNLV finished 26-of-50 from the field for 52 percent. Jenkins scored a game-high 25 with seven makes from deep to lead the way. Hamilton added 18 for the Runnin’ Rebels, who finished with 12 makes from deep in the victory.

Mike McGuirl’s 17 points led the way for K-State. The Cats got 17 points off their bench but went just 22-for-61 from the field overall and 7-of-24 from deep on the night. DaJuan Gordon and Nijel Pack each scored nine, while Antonio Gordon chipped in with nine rebounds.