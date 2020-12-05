Kansas Defense Shines in Loss to Texas Tech, 16-13

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a dominant performance from its defense, the Kansas Jayhawks dropped a tight game Saturday to Texas Tech, 16-13, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tech placekicker Jonathan Garibay connected on a 36-yard field goal with 5:36 remaining to pull the Red Raiders ahead for good.

All total, the Kansas defense forced four turnovers, with freshman cornerback Karon Prunty accounting for two of them with an interception and a forced fumble. Nate Betts and Marcus Harris also forced fumbles for the Jayhawks.

Offensively, true freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., had his second-straight big game. Hishaw scored a critical 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and rushed for 87 yards on 22 carries. The 12-yard score was Hishaw’s second-career touchdown after scoring against Iowa State earlier this year.

The Jayhawks trailed 10-0 late in the first half before placekicker Jacob Borcilla connected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the half to make it 10-3 and get Kansas on the scoreboard.

The two teams traded field goals in the third quarter to make it 13-6 heading into the final quarter. Hishaw scored after the Harris forced fumble to cap a seven-play, 44 yard drive and tie the game at 13.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday, Dec. 12, when they will host Texas in the regular-season finale. Kick is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and will be televised by ESPNU.