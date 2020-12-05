K-State Drops Regular Season Finale To Texas

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Texas had seven rushing touchdowns and put up over 600 yards of offense in a 69-31 win over K-State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Texas moved to 6-3 (5-3 Big 12), while K-State finished the regular season at 4-6 (4-5 Big 12).

The Longhorns took a 31-17 lead to the break, as the teams combined for just under 500 yards of offense in the first half. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson each had a pair of rushing scores for Texas in the half. K-State was led by Deuce Vaughn, who totaled 102 total yards of offense with two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

The Longhorns erupted for 35 points in the third, as Robinson got things started with an early 75-yard rushing score. Johnson and Jordan Whittington added rushing touchdowns in the quarter for Texas, and Sam Ehlinger added a pair of touchdown passes to Cade Brewer and Malcolm Epps to put Texas up 66-31 heading to the fourth.

Ehlinger finished 20-for-27 through the air for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson (172 yards) and Johnson (139 yards) led the Texas ground attack with three scores a piece.

Vaughn had another impressive day for K-State and set the K-State freshman record for rushing yards in a season in the process. Vaughn finished with season-best 125 rushing yards to go with 45 receiving yards and the two touchdowns on the ground. Malik Knowles had a season-high 95 receiving yards with two touchdown receptions for the Cats. Will Howard went 16-for-27 through the air for 174 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Howard added 79 rushing yards, as K-State finished with 448 yards of offense in the loss.